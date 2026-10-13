Arsenal vs Lille: How to Watch Champions League Clash Live Today

Arsenal host LOSC Lille at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, in a UEFA Champions League league-phase fixture. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. BST (9:00 p.m. CEST), and fans can watch the match live through broadcasters and streaming services in different countries.

Mikel Arteta’s side enter the Arsenal vs Lille clash after a 2-1 win over Leeds United and a 1-0 victory against Napoli in Europe. Lille also arrive with confidence after beating Le Havre 1-0 in their latest domestic match.

The Champions League meeting gives Arsenal a chance to build on their European start, while Lille look to challenge the home side in North London. Fans can check the TV channels, streaming options, team news and predicted lineups below before kick-off.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Lille Live Today

The Arsenal vs Lille Champions League match will be available on different TV channels and streaming platforms depending on the viewer’s location.

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with streaming available through Discovery+.

In Germany and Austria, DAZN Germany will provide live coverage.

French viewers can watch the Champions League fixture on Canal+ Foot, while fans in Ireland can stream the match through Virgin Media Player.

In the United States, Paramount+ will carry the English-language stream, while ViX will provide Spanish-language coverage.

Canadian viewers can watch Arsenal vs Lille on DAZN Canada. In South America, ESPN and Disney+ will broadcast coverage in their respective markets.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport Football Plus will broadcast the match. Fans in the Middle East and North Africa can watch on beIN Sports HD 2.

In India, Sony LIV will stream the match from 12:30 a.m. IST on Wednesday, October 14.

Australian viewers can stream live or on demand on Stan Sport from 5:00 a.m. AEST Wednesday.

Arsenal vs. Lille: Confirmed Team News

Arsenal face selection decisions following the recent international break. Arteta must choose between Jurrien Timber and Ben White at right-back, while Bruno Guimarães is expected to feature in midfield alongside Declan Rice after scoring over the weekend.

William Saliba, Piero Hincapié, Martín Zubimendi and Christos Tzolis are listed as unavailable in the supplied team news. Arsenal will also look to Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka for creativity as they attempt to break down Lille’s defense.

Lille are expected to rely on a compact defensive shape and quick counterattacks. Alexsandro Ribeiro will provide a key presence at center-back, while Dilane Bakwa offers an attacking option in transition.

Arsenal predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Merino; Saka, Ødegaard, Eze; Gyökeres.

Lille predicted lineup (4-3-3): Chevalier; Santos, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; André, Gomes, Cabella; Zhegrova, David, Bakwa.

Arsenal vs Lille Head-to-Head, Form and Match Prediction

Arsenal and Lille have never met in a competitive UEFA fixture, according to the match preview. Tuesday’s Champions League game will therefore mark their first competitive meeting.

Arsenal’s recent form is three wins in their last five matches, with one loss, listed as W-L-W-W-W. Their latest results include victories over Leeds United and Napoli. Lille’s recent form is W-D-L-W-W, capped by a 1-0 win over Le Havre.

Arsenal will look to use their home advantage and attacking quality to control the match. Lille are expected to defend in a compact shape and look to counterattack.

The supplied odds list Arsenal at 1/3 (-300), a draw at 4/1 (+400) and a Lille win at 8/1 (+800). Official club channels list the Emirates Stadium fixture as sold out, with any remaining resale tickets available only through authorized platforms.

Arsenal’s recent results and home advantage point towards a difficult evening for Lille, although the French side will look to frustrate the hosts.

Match prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Lille.