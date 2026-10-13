Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United: Where to Watch, Kick-Off Time and TV Channels

Atlético Madrid hosts Manchester United at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, in a UEFA Champions League league-phase clash. Kick-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CEST (8:00 p.m. BST).

Both teams need a strong result as they continue their European campaigns, but their recent domestic form tells different stories. Atlético arrive in Madrid after several impressive La Liga performances, while United face pressure after an inconsistent start under Michael Carrick.

Fans worldwide have several options to watch Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United live, including streaming platforms and television broadcasters. Coverage varies by country, so viewers should check local listings before kick-off.

Manchester United’s official website and app will also offer live text updates, team news, and post-match reaction.

How to Watch Atlético Madrid versus Manchester United Live Today

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage expected to begin before kick-off.

In Spain, Movistar Liga de Campeones holds the broadcast option listed in the draft. Viewers in Germany and Portugal can watch on DAZN, while fans in France can watch on Canal+.

In the United States, Paramount+ is the primary streaming option, with Spanish-language coverage listed on TUDN and UniMás.

The scheduled kick-off is 3:00 p.m. ET (noon PT), according to the supplied broadcast details. Canadian viewers should check local listings on Paramount+ and DAZN.

Across South America, ESPN and Disney+ carry Champions League coverage in several markets, including Argentina and Brazil. In India, fans can follow the match through Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network, with kick-off at 12:30 a.m. IST on Wednesday, October 14.

Australian viewers can watch on Stan Sport at 6:00 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday. AEDT on Wednesday. AEDT on Wednesday. In parts of Africa and the Middle East, beIN Sports and SuperSport provide Champions League coverage, depending on the country. Other Asian markets use local broadcast partners or available beIN Sports feeds.

Manchester United’s official website, app, and social media channels also provide team news, live updates, and reactions. MUTV subscribers should check the club’s schedule for available pre-match coverage and commentary.

Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United Team News and Predicted Lineups

Atlético Madrid enter the Champions League clash without any major injury concerns, according to the supplied preview. Diego Simeone is expected to rely on Jan Oblak, Cristian Romero, Álex Baena, Lee Kang-in and Julián Álvarez as his side look to build on their strong domestic results.

Manchester United have several injury concerns ahead of the trip to Spain. Benjamin Sesko, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu are expected to miss the trip. Tom Heaton is a doubt, while Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo have also raised concerns after missing training sessions.

United could use a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Senne Lammens in goal and Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez at center-back. Bruno Fernandes is expected to play a key midfield role, supporting attacking options such as Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford and Matheus Cunha.

Atlético Madrid’s predicted lineup: Oblak; Pubill, Romero, Hancko, Grimaldo; Simeone, Cardoso, Barrios, Baena; Lee, Álvarez.

Manchester United’s predicted lineup: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Tielemans, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.

These lineups remain predictions and could change when the clubs announce their official teams.

Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United: Form and Head-to-Head

Atlético Madrid have produced several strong domestic results, including wins over Real Madrid, Osasuna and Real Sociedad. They also recovered to beat Alavés 2-1 before losing 2-1 to Liverpool in the Champions League.

Manchester United have struggled to maintain consistency in the Premier League. Their latest outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham after Dominic Solanke scored a late equalizer. United have also dropped points against Fulham and Everton and exited the League Cup to Brighton.

The head-to-head record adds another challenge for United. Atlético eliminated Manchester United from the 2021-22 Champions League round of 16 after a 1-1 draw in Madrid and a 1-0 win at Old Trafford. United beat Atlético 2-1 in a pre-season friendly in Stockholm in August 2026, but that result doesn’t change their competitive record.

Bookmakers favor Atlético Madrid, with the home side priced around 1.90 to 1.95. The draw is around 3.80 to 4.00, while Manchester United are priced around 3.50 to 3.70.

Atlético’s home advantage and recent scoring form give them an edge against an injury-hit United side. However, Fernandes, Mbeumo and Cunha offer the visitors attacking threats.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 2-1 Manchester United.