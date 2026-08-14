Coventry City vs Monaco Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Coventry City faced AS Monaco today, Friday, August 14, 2026, in their final pre-season friendly before the new domestic campaigns began. The Coventry City vs Monaco clash took place at the Coventry Building Society Arena, with both teams using the match as their final preparation before competitive football returned. Coventry, managed by Frank Lampard, had completed their promotion campaign from the Championship and were preparing for their return to the Premier League.

Their first league match was scheduled against Arsenal on August 21. Monaco, meanwhile, arrived in England at the end of their training camp under manager Filipe Luís. The Ligue 1 side were preparing to begin their domestic campaign away to Le Havre on August 23.

The Coventry City vs Monaco fixture therefore provided both sides with an opportunity to assess their squads and build match fitness before the season officially began.

Coventry City vs Monaco Match Context

Coventry had earned direct promotion to the Premier League and entered the friendly with their attention already turning toward the demands of the top flight. Lampard continued to work with his squad as the Sky Blues prepared for their opening league fixture.

Monaco were also completing their final preparations after a series of warm-up matches, including a meeting with Liverpool during their English training camp.

The match was scheduled to kick off at 19:30 UK time, or 20:30 CEST, at Coventry Building Society Arena.

Team News and How to Watch

Coventry midfielder Jack Rudoni was expected to miss the match through injury. Monaco were also without Mohammed Salisu and Takumi Minamino, who remained sidelined.

There was positive news for Monaco, however, with Denis Zakaria expected to return and receive minutes from the bench as he continued his recovery.

Supporters were able to watch the Coventry City vs Monaco friendly live and for free through the official AS Monaco YouTube channel.

The Coventry City vs Monaco meeting served as the final pre-season test for both clubs before their respective league campaigns began.