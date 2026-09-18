Ex-USMNT Goalkeeper Gives Blunt Take on MLS’ Upcoming Calendar Shift

Former USMNT goalkeeper Kasey Keller shared his honest thoughts on the MLS‘ upcoming calendar shift. Keller believes that while although it is a welcome change, owners should avoid drastic changes to the salary structure.

The MLS announced that the league will shift its calendar to align with European domestic leagues beginning in 2027. As a result, there will be a shortened 14-match season, running from February until April. That will be followed by the playoffs in May.

The goal is to help facilitate a smooth transition to the league’s new summer-to-spring format beginning in July 2027. However, Keller feels that some owners need to be protected because there will be a stronger appetite to spend more.

Ex-USMNT Goalkeeper Kasey Keller’s Blunt Take on MLS Calendar Shift

Kasey Keller admitted that the MLS’ calendar shift is long overdue. However, he warned of some risks if the league, as well as ownership groups, are not careful and responsible with spending.

“I think you have to be a little bit careful, because yes, this is long overdue in aligning with the rest of the world. I still think you have to be careful budget-wise. What I would like to do is personally get rid of all the ridiculous financial mechanisms that MLS has,” Keller exclusively told Heavy Sports via Casinotugan. “I have no problem with the salary cap because sometimes I think you need to protect owners from themselves at times. I still think there has to be a level there so you don’t see bankruptcies happening throughout the leagues.”

Keller’s warning is reasonable, particularly because MLS operates under a franchise model like other major North American sports leagues. If a franchise struggles financially, there could be a possibility that a franchise relocates or ceases operations in the league.

Keller Explains the Importance of Balanced Rosters

Keller also said he would like to see more balanced rosters in MLS once the league shifts to a summer-to-spring calendar.

“I’d love to see a more balanced team where you’re not saying, ‘Well, these five guys make a bunch of money and then we have to make up the difference.’ I’d just love to see the training wheels taken off, and say, ‘Here’s a budget, build the team that you think can win.’ Because the problem is spending the money on two or three players is not about winning, it’s about marketing,” Keller exclusively told Heavy Sports via Casinotugan.

The former USMNT goalkeeper explained the importance of having balanced rosters. Keller stressed the need to learn from mistakes made by other leagues, particularly when structuring rosters.

“If you can now say, ‘You know how we’ll market? We’ll market by being really successful and if this guy comes in and is the key goalscorer, key defender, key goalkeeper, then the name will market itself by being the great player of the team,'” he said. “We don’t need to necessarily overspend for somebody, just in hope that we get name recognition somewhere.”

He continued:

“When China was spending a bunch of money on players, how many Chinese games did you watch? It didn’t matter that they brought this guy and that guy, you went, ‘Oh, that’s interesting, China is spending a bunch of money,’ but you didn’t go, ‘Now I’m watching Chinese football.'”