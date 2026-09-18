Kasey Keller’s Blunt Take on if MLS Has Capitalized on Lionel Messi’s Popularity

Former USMNT goalkeeper Kasey Keller shared his thoughts on whether MLS has truly capitalized on Lionel Messi‘s popularity. Keller believes MLS has done all they can. However, he stressed that the league’s success will not be defined by Messi.

Messi’s MLS arrival received mainstream attention and made headlines globally. He was not too far removed from Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph and was excited for his next chapter with Inter Miami.

While many watch MLS matches solely to follow Messi, Keller stressed that the league will continue to progress once he retires. Keller does not believe the World Cup winner will play many more seasons, and naturally feels a new star will emerge.

“I think they’ve have done everything they can to capitalize off Messi playing in MLS. But was Manchester United, George Best? Was Arsenal, Thierry Henry? So it’s those little things that yes, it has been good for MLS, it has brought a lot of attention to the league and what he has been able to continually do,” Keller exclusively told Heavy Sports via Casinostugan.

He continued:

“I don’t think players can be bigger than the clubs. Clubs have to be first and foremost. Messi is going to retire in a year or two, and then what? You can’t replace him, it’s impossible. Every club when there’s a string of stars or a time period lapses, it finally comes to its natural end,” Keller said. “So the league has done what it could with Messi, but it still has to be the teams and the fans first.”

Kasey Keller Weighs In on the Designated Player Rule Being Used to Sign Lionel Messi

Kasey Keller also weighed in on MLS‘ Designated Player rule. The DP rule allows clubs to sign up to three players and not have their wages count against their salary cap. Lionel Messi is currently a Designated Player for Inter Miami due to his high wages.

Keller admitted that he is in favor of the rule, particularly when signing established stars.

“I like the idea of the Designated Players. But remember what the Designated Player was for. It was to bring in a player like [David] Beckham, not just some guy that you and I have never heard of from South America,” Keller exclusively told Heavy Sports via Casinotugan.

He continued:

“The Designated Player was set up where there was going to be, not only a benefit for the team that signed a player like Beckham, Messi, David Villa, or Robbie Keane. But the other teams, when they play against that player, benefit from having that marquee player play against them.”

Keller Reveals One Change He Would Like to See Made to the Designated Player Rule

Keller also revealed the one change he would like to see MLS make to the rule. Currently, MLS clubs have benefited from moving its matches against Messi’s Inter Miami to larger football stadiums. The venue changes have resulted in record-setting crowds and significantly higher revenue for the clubs.

The former USMNT goalkeeper feels that MLS could benefit more if the league lifted some of the financial restrictions.

“I’d love to see the Designated Player rule truly re-become the Designated Player rule. And then open up the financial training wheels, and let the clubs figure out how to best spend their money. To be able to build a team and win.”