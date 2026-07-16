Gianni Infantino Secure for ‘Foreseeable Future,’ Expert Opines

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been at the forefront of this year’s World Cup. From wild conspiracy theories to praise and accolades, Mr. Infantino is no doubt the architect of the successful FIFA World Cup 2026.

While the 56-year-old has come under scrutiny for some questionable calls, from plays on the pitch to business decisions, anyone hoping to see Mr. Infantino step down will have to wait a while.

According to one notable expert, Doug Eldridge, Gianni Infantino is “virtually untouchable.” This situation means that the mastermind behind the expanded 48-team field in this year’s football extravaganza has plenty of job security.

“Objectively speaking, whether you like him or not, this World Cup has been an overwhelming success, and Infantino deserves much of the credit.”

Eldridge’s opinion, as published in an interview with Covers, makes clear that Mr. Infantino has the full backing of the people atop the FIFA pyramid.

“Hatred for the person sitting at the top of the org chart, rarely matters…until it does. When viewership drops, ticket sales tumble, and merchandise sits unopened in warehouses, then the qualitative and quantitative aspects of one’s stewardship comes under more intense scrutiny.”

Despite the sky-high ticket prices and some logistical issues within host cities, there is no question that the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been a resounding success.

Gianni Infantino Has Job Security as FIFA President

Gianni Infantino is not completely immovable. As Eldridge pointed out, there are mechanisms to seek the very visible leader’s removal. However, these mechanisms don’t offer much hope for those looking to see Mr. Infantino hit the road.

“If there are only three viable mechanisms for his removal—resignation, elections, or ethics violations—then Infantino seems to have further cemented his job-security, at least for the foreseeable future.”

Unless there is some sort of massive scandal that rocks FIFA, it doesn’t seem like any of the people in charge would want to see him go. After all, why would clubs, federations, players, broadcasters, and sponsors want Gianni Infantino to go?

Under his stewardship, the FIFA World Cup 2026 went from a potentially problematic event to a major success. With Sunday’s Final match set to feature Argentina and Spain, it seems that the world will be pausing to see who emerges as this year’s champion.

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FIFA Has Turned a Corner Following Dark Days

Gianni Infantino’s regime atop FIFA began following some of the “darkest days” in FIFA history. As Eldridge rightfully pointed out, Mr. Infantino took over after wire fraud, racketeering, and money laundering schemes rocked football’s governing body.

While Mr. Infantino hasn’t been immune to the allegations, his regime has done well to clean up FIFA’s image as much as possible. While it’s not squeaky clean (i.e., President Trump’s demands to remove Folarin Balogun’s red card), much of the faith in the organization has been restored.

Moving forward, stakeholders across the board hope that the 2030 edition of the FIFA World Cup will bring even more optimism and hype to the world’s premier sporting event.