How to Watch Fenerbahçe vs Lyon Live Today: Champions League Preview, Stats, Lineup

Fenerbahçe vs Lyon live today brings a major Champions League playoff clash to Istanbul on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The first leg starts at 21:00 CEST at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, also known as Chobani Stadyumu. The winner over two legs will secure a place in the newly formatted Champions League league phase.

Fenerbahçe enters the tie after eliminating Sturm Graz in the previous round, while Lyon advanced by overturning a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Sparta Prague. The match also puts two teams with different recent European records against each other.

Fenerbahçe vs Lyon Lineup and Team News

The Fenerbahçe vs Lyon lineup will be closely watched as both managers prepare for a crucial first leg. İsmail Kartal leads the home side, which enters the playoff round after beating Sturm Graz on aggregate. The Turkish club is also chasing a return to the Champions League proper after an 18-year absence.

The hosts have built a strong record in European qualifying matches at home, winning 10 of their last 11 such fixtures. Anderson Talisca has also played a major role during the current qualifying campaign, scoring in all four of the club’s Champions League qualifiers.

Paulo Fonseca leads the visitors into the tie after a strong response against Sparta Prague. Lyon lost the opening leg 2-1 before producing a 3-0 victory at home to complete the comeback. However, the French side has lost three of its last five competitive away matches.

The Fenerbahçe vs Lyon team news will remain important before kickoff, with both managers needing the right balance for the opening leg. The match takes place at a sold-out 50,000-capacity stadium, adding to the occasion in Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe vs Lyon Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head

The Fenerbahçe vs Lyon stats give the visitors a clear historical advantage. The clubs have met five times in European competition, with Lyon winning four and drawing once.

The Fenerbahçe vs Lyon head-to-head record includes their most recent meeting, a 0-0 Europa League draw in Istanbul in January 2025. The French side has never lost to the Turkish club across those five previous European meetings.

The Fenerbahçe vs Lyon prediction remains focused on a potentially tight first leg. Fenerbahçe has the stronger home record in European qualifying, while Lyon arrives after a convincing comeback in the previous round. According to the latest markets supplied for the match, Fenerbahçe has a 46% win probability, compared with 29% for Lyon and 25% for a draw.

Fenerbahçe vs Lyon Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Fenerbahçe vs Lyon live stream can follow the match through broadcasters available in their region. In the United Kingdom, Amazon Prime Video UK will stream the game. Turkish viewers can watch free-to-air on TRT 1, while Canal+ carries the match in France.

In the United States, Paramount+ and ViX will provide streaming coverage, with selected English coverage available through beIN SPORTS. Canadian viewers can watch on DAZN. ESPN and Disney+ will carry the match across South America and the Caribbean, while SuperSport covers Sub-Saharan Africa and beIN Sports MENA serves North Africa. Stan Sport will show the game in Australia, with beIN Sports carrying coverage across several Asian markets.

The Fenerbahçe vs Lyon kickoff time is 21:00 CEST, 22:00 local time in Istanbul, and 15:00 EDT. The match is sold out, with the away section also fully allocated to traveling supporters.

Fenerbahçe vs Lyon live today begins a two-leg fight for a place in Europe’s top club competition, with the second leg set to determine which side reaches the league phase.