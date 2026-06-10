How to Watch Portugal vs Nigeria Live Today: Team News, Stats, Lineup, Preview

Portugal vs Nigeria live today provides one of the final chances for both teams to test themselves before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins. The international friendly takes place at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria and serves as the last major tune-up for Roberto Martínez and his Portugal squad before traveling to North America.

Portugal enters the match in strong form after winning eight of its last nine home games.

Nigeria arrives with confidence built on a solid defensive record throughout 2026.

The Portugal vs Nigeria match today also carries added significance, as both teams are facing important selection decisions ahead of the World Cup.

Portugal vs Nigeria Live Today Lineup and Team News

Portugal heads into the match with a full-strength squad available. Manager Roberto Martínez welcomes back several players from Paris Saint-Germain after they were given time to recover from UEFA Champions League commitments. Vitinha, João Neves, Nuno Mendes, and Gonçalo Ramos have all returned to the national team setup.

The Portugal vs Nigeria lineup is also expected to feature veteran captain Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward is preparing for what will be his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, extending one of the most remarkable international careers in football history.

Nigeria faces a more difficult situation heading into the Portugal vs Nigeria match. Manager Éric Chelle must find solutions in attack after losing two of his biggest stars. Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are both unavailable because of injuries, leaving a significant gap in the Super Eagles‘ frontline.

There is still an important milestone on the horizon for Nigeria. Midfielder Alex Iwobi is expected to make his 100th senior international appearance if he features in the match.

Portugal vs Nigeria Stats and Head-to-Head Record

The Portugal vs Nigeria stats highlight how rarely these teams have faced each other. Their only previous senior international meeting came in November 2022 when Portugal earned a convincing 4-0 victory in Lisbon during a World Cup warm-up match.

Portugal also carries a strong record at home into this contest. The team has won eight of its last nine matches on Portuguese soil and continues to build momentum before the World Cup.

The Portugal vs Nigeria head-to-head record favors Portugal, while historical trends present another challenge for the visitors. Nigeria has managed only one victory in its last nine matches against European opposition.

At the same time, the Super Eagles have shown defensive strength throughout 2026. Nigeria has recorded six clean sheets this year, demonstrating the organization and discipline that manager Éric Chelle has brought to the squad.

The Portugal vs Nigeria prediction discussion centers on whether Nigeria’s defense can handle Portugal’s attack, filled with experienced international talent.

How to Watch Portugal vs Nigeria Live Stream Around the World

Fans looking for the Portugal vs Nigeria live stream can watch the match live at 7:45 PM UTC, which is 8:45 PM local time in Portugal.

In Portugal, supporters can stream the game free through RTP Play. Across Europe, various broadcasters that carry UEFA international coverage will show the match via regional television partners.

In Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa, viewers can watch through regional sports broadcasters or follow live text coverage through Al Jazeera Sport.

In the United States, Fox Soccer Plus holds television rights for the Portugal vs Nigeria match today. Streaming options include Fubo, Vix, and FOX One.

ESPN and its regional partners will deliver coverage and match tracking services across South America and parts of Asia.

Fans hoping to attend the match in Leiria face limited availability. Remaining tickets on secondary marketplaces start at around $53 for upper-tier seating, while premium lower-tier seats have climbed above $125 as primary ticket supplies have effectively sold out.