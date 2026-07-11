Norway Right Winger Oscar Bobb: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Oscar Bobb is one of Norway’s rising soccer stars and has played an important role in the country’s historic run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. The Fulham winger has impressed with his creativity, has overcome major setbacks as a teenager, and is considered one of Norway’s brightest young talents. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Oscar Bobb Left Manchester City for Fulham in 2026

Bobb joined Fulham in January 2026 after spending years developing in Manchester City’s academy.

The Premier League club reportedly paid £27 million ($37 million) for the Norwegian winger, who signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.

After completing the move, Bobb said speaking with Norway teammate Sander Berge helped make the decision easy.

“I spoke to Sander, my good friend, and I spoke to the manager, and he explained what the system’s like and how the lads are and how the club is,” Bobb told FFCtv. “He seemed lovely, so it was an easy decision basically.”

He also shared his excitement about joining the London club.

“It feels great to be here. I had a great day meeting everyone and I am very excited,” he said. “I have always known Fulham to be a good club, with good players and a great stadium.”

2. Bobb Earned the Nickname ‘Little Wizard’

Long before reaching the Premier League, Bobb was already a sensation in Norwegian youth soccer.

Former youth coach Mikal Aaserud recalled that Bobb stood out immediately after joining Lyn’s academy in Oslo.

“We called him the Little Wizard because he was a magician,” Aaserud said via Yahoo News. “It was a very talented team but he was the real standout player.”

The coach said Bobb attracted crowds wherever he played.

“When we played the national tournaments in Norway we found that people from other teams and their parents came to watch our team just because of him,” Aaserud said.

“As a coach I’d be standing there on the sideline and could hear people saying things like, ‘Whoa, there’s Oscar Bobb, we have to stay here and watch this game.’ He was a phenomenon.”

3. Norway’s Soccer Phenom Overcame Major Obstacles as a Teenager

Bobb’s path to professional soccer was far from straightforward.

When he was 12, his mother moved the family to Portugal after accepting work with a theater and dance company. Porto attempted to sign Bobb, but FIFA blocked the transfer due to international rules governing minors.

The decision prevented him from playing competitive matches for nearly two years.

He eventually returned to Norway before joining Manchester City’s academy in 2019.

Aaserud believes those difficult years helped prepare Bobb for life at the highest level.

“He’s really not affected by what’s going on,” he said. “This buzz around him, he’s been there a little bit before if you know what I mean. He’s quite level-headed.”

4. Bobb Has a Close Relationship With Erling Haaland

Bobb has benefited from sharing the Norway locker room with one of the world’s biggest stars.

According to Aaserud, Erling Haaland has helped the younger winger both on and off the field.

“Erling is very nice to him and I think it gives him an extra reassurance that one of the biggest stars in the team is someone he can communicate with on a better level maybe than some of the others,” Aaserud said.

“He really appreciates and values that Erling is there.”

The pair helped Norway reach the World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16.

Coming off the bench, Bobb created one of Norway’s best attacking moves before Haaland scored twice to send his country through.

5. Bobb Comes From a Close-Knit Family

Family has remained an important part of Bobb’s life throughout his career.

His parents separated when he was seven years old. His father, Abdou, still lives in Norway, while his mother remained in Portugal with her partner and Bobb’s younger half-sisters.

Despite living in different countries, Bobb has maintained close relationships with both sides of his family.

Those closest to him say that support system has helped him navigate the pressure that comes with becoming one of Norway’s brightest young soccer players.

Now 22, Bobb enters Norway’s World Cup quarterfinal against England as one of the team’s key attacking options