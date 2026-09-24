Portugal vs Wales Live: Nations League Lineups, Score Updates and Tense Build-Up

Portugal face Wales at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon in the opening game of their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaign. The Nations League clash gives Jorge Jesus his first competitive match as Portugal manager, with the defending champions starting their title defense at home.

Wales return to League A with a difficult test against Portugal but will look to make the most of their pace in attack. Cristiano Ronaldo captains Portugal and starts up front, while Brennan Johnson leads Wales’ threat from the wide areas.

The Portugal vs Wales match kicks off at 7:45 PM BST, with live score updates and confirmed lineups available throughout the game. Wales enter the Nations League fixture missing several key players, adding to the challenge in Lisbon.

Live Commentary Status: Updates will begin here 15 minutes before kick-off.

Portugal vs Wales Lineups Confirmed

The Portugal vs Wales lineups have been confirmed ahead of kick-off. Portugal will start in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Diogo Costa in goal. João Cancelo, Renato Veiga, Rúben Dias and Nuno Mendes form the back four.

Vitinha and Rúben Neves anchor the midfield, while Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix play behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who wears the captain’s armband.

Wales also name Danny Ward in goal. Neco Williams, Ben Cabango, Ben Davies and Jay Dasilva make up the defense.

Jordan James, Ethan Ampadu and Josh Sheehan start in midfield, with David Brooks, Lewis Koumas and Brennan Johnson leading the attack.

This is Jorge Jesus’ first official Portugal lineup since taking charge of the national team. Wales have also made several changes, with injuries affecting the squad, including the absences of Harry Wilson and Joe Rodon.

Nations League Build-Up in Lisbon

Portugal begin their Nations League campaign under Jorge Jesus, who has promised an aggressive and high-tempo style of football. Ronaldo remains the main focus as he captains the side and continues his pursuit of 1,000 career goals.

Wales face a difficult task after an injury-hit build-up. Craig Bellamy’s squad is without Harry Wilson, Joe Rodon, Karl Darlow and Nathan Broadhead.

Wales will look to Johnson and Daniel James for pace on the counter-attack as they try to create problems for Portugal. Wales’ return to League A in the Nations League gives them a major test against the defending champions.

The atmosphere at Estádio José Alvalade has been building ahead of the Portugal vs Wales fixture. The Welsh supporters have been making their presence felt, while both teams have completed their warm-ups.

Portugal vs Wales Live Score Updates

Refresh this page frequently for minute-by-minute text commentary, tactical analysis, and major match events once the referee blows the opening whistle.

The Estádio José Alvalade continues to fill as supporters arrive for the Nations League opener.

The players return to the dressing rooms for their final tactical instructions before the Nations League match

The teams emerge for the national anthems. Wales’ Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau is followed by Portugal’s A Portuguesa.

KICK-OFF. The Portugal vs Wales Nations League match is underway.

5′ Wales are brave on the ball at the back as Ethan Ampadu beats Portugal’s press and helps the visitors move forward.

6′ Wales threaten for the first time as Jordan James’ whipped cross is turned over by Lewis Koumas, but the offside flag is raised.