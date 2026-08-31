Aston Villa vs Arsenal: How to Watch as Unai Emery Face a Brutal Premier League Test

Aston Villa vs Arsenal brings a major Premier League test to Villa Park on Monday, August 31, 2026. The Premier League clash starts at 8:00 p.m. BST, with Arsenal entering the game after a 3-0 win over Coventry City. Aston Villa, meanwhile, must respond after a 4-0 defeat at Brighton in their opening game.

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal fixture also comes during a major period of change for Unai Emery’s squad, with Ollie Watkins leaving for Al-Hilal and new arrivals joining the club. Arsenal will look to maintain its strong start under Mikel Arteta, while Villa will hope home advantage helps them respond.

Here is how to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal, including TV channels, live streaming details, team news and the latest match information.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: How to Watch and Live Stream

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. BST at Villa Park. Sky Sports lists the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

In the United States, the Aston Villa vs Arsenal match is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET and will be shown on USA Network, with streaming available through NBC’s platforms. Canadian viewers can use Fubo. In Australia, Premier League coverage is available through the local rights holder.

Fans in other regions should check their local Premier League broadcaster before kickoff because coverage varies by country. TalkSPORT will also provide radio commentary for the Monday night fixture.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Team News and Lineups

Aston Villa faces Arsenal after a difficult opening weekend. Villa lost 4-0 to Brighton, while Arsenal beat Coventry 3-0. Villa have also made major squad changes, including Watkins’ departure to Al-Hilal. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has arrived as his replacement and is eligible to play against Arsenal. Leon Goretzka could also make his Villa debut after joining on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

João Gomes is suspended, while Amadou Onana remains out with a knee injury. Tammy Abraham is also doubtful. Arsenal will be without William Saliba and Jurriën Timber, while Bruno Guimarães is in contention after recovering from a minor groin problem. Ezri Konsa could also face his former club after joining Arsenal from Villa.

Predicted Aston Villa lineup: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelöf, Torres, Ruggeri; Bogarde, Kamara; Buendía, Barkley, McGinn; Jackson.

Predicted Arsenal lineup: Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Ødegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Prediction and Head-to-Head

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal rivalry has produced several close meetings in recent seasons. Arsenal won 4-1 at home in December 2025, but Villa previously beat Arsenal 2-1 at Villa Park. Arsenal also won 2-0 at Villa Park in August 2024. Overall, Arsenal have won 89 of the 207 previous meetings, while Villa have won 72.

Arsenal enter this Premier League match as the stronger side on recent form, while Villa are trying to recover from their heavy opening defeat. The Opta model gives Arsenal a 63% chance of winning, compared with 16% for Villa.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal.