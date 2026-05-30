Is Jurrien Timber Starting vs PSG? Arsenal Team News for Champions League Final

Arsenal head into Saturday’s Champions League final against PSG in Budapest with a significant injury boost. Jurrien Timber is fit and available after missing 14 matches with an ankle injury sustained in mid-March. It is a timely return before the biggest game of Mikel Arteta’s managerial career.
As a result, Timber’s presence changes Arsenal’s defensive picture considerably. PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the most dangerous wide players in Europe. Having a fit, confident Timber on the right side of Arsenal’s defense gives Arteta his preferred option to deal with that threat directly.
Predicted Arsenal XI
Arteta confirmed Timber is available and fit to start. With Ben White the only confirmed absentee, Arsenal arrive at the Puskas Arena close to full strength.
In goal, David Raya starts after recovering from a back issue. At right-back, Timber is expected to slot in, with William Saliba and Gabriel forming the center-back partnership and Riccardo Calafiori on the left.
In midfield, Declan Rice anchors alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has recently been preferred over Martin Zubimendi. Further forward, Martin Odegaard starts in the number ten role as he looks to become the first Arsenal captain to lift the Champions League trophy. Out wide, Bukayo Saka starts on the right, while Leandro Trossard takes the left after a sharp run of form.
The big call through the middle points toward Viktor Gyokeres. Arsenal signed him this summer for exactly this kind of moment. Twenty-one goals this season. In form. Ready. This is what he was brought to the club for, and as a result, Arteta is expected to hand him the start on the biggest stage of all. Kai Havertz remains an option, as Arteta has trusted the German in major fixtures before. But ultimately, this feels like Gyokeres’ moment.
Predicted XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Saka, Odegaard, Trossard, Gyokeres.
The Stage Is Set
PSG arrive as defending champions chasing back-to-back titles. Kvaratskhelia has 10 Champions League goals this season and will be the central threat. Meanwhile, Timber’s return gives Arsenal a genuine chance to contain him.
Arsenal have been the story of the English football season. Premier League title. Champions League final. And now, win on Saturday and the double is complete.
Arteta has his squad. Now comes the game.
Is Jurrien Timber Starting vs PSG? Arsenal Team News for Champions League Final