Chelsea 2026 Summer Transfer Window: All Signings and Departures

It was a chaotic deadline for Chelsea, selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City and then failing to sign his replacement.

The Blues were targeting Monaco’s Lamine Camara, but the Ligue 1 club pulled out of a deal at the last minute. The deal collapsed as the Chelsea brass was reportedly left fuming by the situation.

Nevertheless, it was still a busy transfer window for Chelsea. They spent conservatively this summer, unlike previous years, and made profit from multiple player sales.

All Chelsea Signings and Departures in 2026 Summer Transfer Window

Play

Here is the full list of transfers made by Chelsea this summer, including permanent deals and loans:

Transfers In

Morgan Rogers, 24 | Forward | $157.7 million from Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez, 34 | Goalkeeper | $10.1 million from Aston Villa

Maxence Lacroix, 26 | Centre Back | $70 million from Crystal Palace

Jordan Henderson, 36 | Midfielder | Free transfer from Ajax

Danny Welbeck, 35 | Forward | $6.7 million from Brighton & Hove Albion

Marco Palestra, 21 | Full Back | $62 million from Atalanta

Pep Chavarria, 28 | Left Back | $22 million from Rayo Vallecano

Dastan Satpayev, 18 | Forward | $4.5 million from Kairat Almaty, loaned to Burnley

Geovany Quenda, 19 | Winger | $54 million from Sporting CP

Valentin Barco, 22 | Midfielder | $44 million from RC Strasbourg

Honest Ahanor, 18 | Defender | $54 million from Atalanta, loaned to Crystal Palace

Harrison Bettoni, 18 | Midfielder | Undisclosed fee from Blackburn Rovers

Alfie Osborne, 18 | Midfielder | $540,000 from Bournemouth

Transfers Out

Enzo Fernandez, 25 | Midfielder | $163.8 million to Manchester City

Trevoh Chalobah, 27 | Centre Back | $39.3 million to Como 1907

Marc Cucurella, 28 | Left Back | $68 million to Real Madrid

David Fofana, 23 | Forward | $14.5 million to Sunderland

Marc Guiu, 20 | Forward | $19.6 million to RB Leipzig

Nicolas Jackson, 25 | Forward | $85.2 million including add-ons to Aston Villa

Omari Kellyman, 20 | Midfielder | $6.6 million to RC Strasbourg

Liam Delap, 23 | Forward | $65.6 million to Nottingham Forest

Andrey Santos, 22 | Midfielder | $65.6 million including add-ons to Manchester United

Tyrique George, 20 | Winger | $31.4 million including add-ons to Everton

Tosin Adarabioyo, 28 | Centre Back | $15.7 million including add-ons to Tottenham Hotspur

Chris Atherton, 17 | Winger | Undisclosed fee to Ipswich Town

Loans Out

Alejandro Garnacho, 22 | Winger | Aston Villa with obligation to buy for $55.5 million

Mykhailo Mudryk, 25 | Winger | Tottenham Hotspur with an option to buy for $101.4 million

Benoit Badiashile, 25 | Centre Back | Napoli with an option to buy for $30.8 million

Axel Disasi, 28 | Centre Back | Crystal Palace

Filip Jorgensen, 24 | Goalkeeper | RC Strasbourg

Robert Sanchez, 28 | Goalkeeper | Como 1907

Mamadou Sarr, 20 | Centre Back | Real Sociedad

Dario Essugo, 21 | Midfielder | RC Strasbourg

Shumaira Mheuka, 18 | Forward | Celtic

Dujuan Richards, 20 | Forward | AFC Wimbledon

Ollie Harrison, 18 | Midfielder | AFC Wimbledon

Ishe Samuels-Smith, 20 | Defender | Notts County

Genesis Antwi, 19 | Full Back | RC Strasbourg

Harrison Murray-Campbell, 19 | Centre Back | KV Kortrijk

Ryan Kavuma-McQueen, 17 | Winger | Portsmouth

Kiano Dyer, 19 | Midfielder | Chesterfield

Reggie Walsh, 17 | Midfielder | Wigan Athletic

Max Merrick, 20 | Goalkeeper | Hartlepool United

Hudson Sands, 18 | Goalkeeper | Dulwich Hamlet

Caleb Wiley, 21 | Left Back | Preston North End

Kaiden Wilson, 20 | Centre Back | Rochdale AFC

Frankie Runham, 19 | Forward | Queens Park Rangers

Deivid Washington, 21 | Forward | Rio Ave

Jimmy-Jay Morgan, 20 | Forward | Bristol City

Brodi Hughes, 21 | Defender | Plymouth Argyle

Expired Contracts

Sam Rak-Sakyi, 21 | Midfielder | Free agent

Jimi Tauriainen, 22 | Midfielder | AC Horsens

Joseph Wheeler-Henry, 18 | Winger | Crystal Palace

Jeremiah Berkeley-Agyepong, 18 | Midfielder | Reading

Richard Olise, 21 | Right Back | Millwall

What’s Next for Chelsea?

Xabi Alonso’s first two games in charge of Chelsea have been chaotic football, with a 3-2 win against Fulham on Matchday 1 and a 4-3 victory over Brighton last weekend.

Play

Here are Chelsea’s next four fixtures before the September international break:

September 6 (Premier League): vs. Arsenal at Emirates Stadium

September 9 (EFL Cup): vs. Leeds United at Stamford Bridge

September 12 (Premier League): vs. Hull City at Stamford Bridge

September 18 (Premier League): vs. Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium

With no European football this season, Chelsea can focus on qualification and possibly a top-four finish.