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Chelsea 2026 Summer Transfer Window: All Signings and Departures

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Fulham v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27 LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Morgan Rogers of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Fulham and Chelsea FC at Craven Cottage on August 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It was a chaotic deadline for Chelsea, selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City and then failing to sign his replacement.

The Blues were targeting Monaco’s Lamine Camara, but the Ligue 1 club pulled out of a deal at the last minute. The deal collapsed as the Chelsea brass was reportedly left fuming by the situation.

Nevertheless, it was still a busy transfer window for Chelsea. They spent conservatively this summer, unlike previous years, and made profit from multiple player sales.

All Chelsea Signings and Departures in 2026 Summer Transfer Window

Here is the full list of transfers made by Chelsea this summer, including permanent deals and loans:

Transfers In

  • Morgan Rogers, 24 | Forward | $157.7 million from Aston Villa
  • Emiliano Martinez, 34 | Goalkeeper | $10.1 million from Aston Villa
  • Maxence Lacroix, 26 | Centre Back | $70 million from Crystal Palace
  • Jordan Henderson, 36 | Midfielder | Free transfer from Ajax
  • Danny Welbeck, 35 | Forward | $6.7 million from Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Marco Palestra, 21 | Full Back | $62 million from Atalanta
  • Pep Chavarria, 28 | Left Back | $22 million from Rayo Vallecano
  • Dastan Satpayev, 18 | Forward | $4.5 million from Kairat Almaty, loaned to Burnley
  • Geovany Quenda, 19 | Winger | $54 million from Sporting CP
  • Valentin Barco, 22 | Midfielder | $44 million from RC Strasbourg
  • Honest Ahanor, 18 | Defender | $54 million from Atalanta, loaned to Crystal Palace
  • Harrison Bettoni, 18 | Midfielder | Undisclosed fee from Blackburn Rovers
  • Alfie Osborne, 18 | Midfielder | $540,000 from Bournemouth

Transfers Out

  • Enzo Fernandez, 25 | Midfielder | $163.8 million to Manchester City
  • Trevoh Chalobah, 27 | Centre Back | $39.3 million to Como 1907
  • Marc Cucurella, 28 | Left Back | $68 million to Real Madrid
  • David Fofana, 23 | Forward | $14.5 million to Sunderland
  • Marc Guiu, 20 | Forward | $19.6 million to RB Leipzig
  • Nicolas Jackson, 25 | Forward | $85.2 million including add-ons to Aston Villa
  • Omari Kellyman, 20 | Midfielder | $6.6 million to RC Strasbourg
  • Liam Delap, 23 | Forward | $65.6 million to Nottingham Forest
  • Andrey Santos, 22 | Midfielder | $65.6 million including add-ons to Manchester United
  • Tyrique George, 20 | Winger | $31.4 million including add-ons to Everton
  • Tosin Adarabioyo, 28 | Centre Back | $15.7 million including add-ons to Tottenham Hotspur
  • Chris Atherton, 17 | Winger | Undisclosed fee to Ipswich Town

Loans Out

  • Alejandro Garnacho, 22 | Winger | Aston Villa with obligation to buy for $55.5 million
  • Mykhailo Mudryk, 25 | Winger | Tottenham Hotspur with an option to buy for $101.4 million
  • Benoit Badiashile, 25 | Centre Back | Napoli with an option to buy for $30.8 million
  • Axel Disasi, 28 | Centre Back | Crystal Palace
  • Filip Jorgensen, 24 | Goalkeeper | RC Strasbourg
  • Robert Sanchez, 28 | Goalkeeper | Como 1907
  • Mamadou Sarr, 20 | Centre Back | Real Sociedad
  • Dario Essugo, 21 | Midfielder | RC Strasbourg
  • Shumaira Mheuka, 18 | Forward | Celtic
  • Dujuan Richards, 20 | Forward | AFC Wimbledon
  • Ollie Harrison, 18 | Midfielder | AFC Wimbledon
  • Ishe Samuels-Smith, 20 | Defender | Notts County
  • Genesis Antwi, 19 | Full Back | RC Strasbourg
  • Harrison Murray-Campbell, 19 | Centre Back | KV Kortrijk
  • Ryan Kavuma-McQueen, 17 | Winger | Portsmouth
  • Kiano Dyer, 19 | Midfielder | Chesterfield
  • Reggie Walsh, 17 | Midfielder | Wigan Athletic
  • Max Merrick, 20 | Goalkeeper | Hartlepool United
  • Hudson Sands, 18 | Goalkeeper | Dulwich Hamlet
  • Caleb Wiley, 21 | Left Back | Preston North End
  • Kaiden Wilson, 20 | Centre Back | Rochdale AFC
  • Frankie Runham, 19 | Forward | Queens Park Rangers
  • Deivid Washington, 21 | Forward | Rio Ave
  • Jimmy-Jay Morgan, 20 | Forward | Bristol City
  • Brodi Hughes, 21 | Defender | Plymouth Argyle

Expired Contracts

  • Sam Rak-Sakyi, 21 | Midfielder | Free agent
  • Jimi Tauriainen, 22 | Midfielder | AC Horsens
  • Joseph Wheeler-Henry, 18 | Winger | Crystal Palace
  • Jeremiah Berkeley-Agyepong, 18 | Midfielder | Reading
  • Richard Olise, 21 | Right Back | Millwall

What’s Next for Chelsea?

Xabi Alonso’s first two games in charge of Chelsea have been chaotic football, with a 3-2 win against Fulham on Matchday 1 and a 4-3 victory over Brighton last weekend.

Here are Chelsea’s next four fixtures before the September international break:

  • September 6 (Premier League): vs. Arsenal at Emirates Stadium
  • September 9 (EFL Cup): vs. Leeds United at Stamford Bridge
  • September 12 (Premier League): vs. Hull City at Stamford Bridge
  • September 18 (Premier League): vs. Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium

With no European football this season, Chelsea can focus on qualification and possibly a top-four finish.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Chelsea 2026 Summer Transfer Window: All Signings and Departures

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