Chelsea Announce Exit of $49 Million Defender Before Transfer Deadline

Chelsea have confirmed defender Axel Disasi has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan for 2026-27. The 28-year-old centre-back has not appeared for the club since January 2025, and the move gives him a fresh chance to play regularly again.

The deal, which does not include an option or obligation for a permanent transfer, was widely expected. Reports circulated late last week that the two clubs were closing in on an agreement before the announcement became official.

Disasi Gets a Fresh Start at Selhurst Park

Disasi joined Chelsea for a €45 million ($49.23 million) fee from Monaco back in 2023 and has spent time away from the club on loan twice already, first at Aston Villa and then at West Ham. Across all three clubs, he’s made 58 Premier League appearances, and he also carries five senior caps for France.

Speaking after the move, Disasi sounded upbeat about the fresh start.

“I’m very happy. The club has been going in a very good direction,” Disasi said.

He also joked about the shift in perspective the move brings, having previously faced Palace as an opponent at their notoriously difficult home ground.

Palace chairman Steve Parish welcomed the addition, noting Disasi’s experience at this level as a valuable piece for the club. The move is the seventh signing of the summer for Palace under new manager Pierre Sage, who continues to reshape his squad ahead of the season.

What the Move Means for Chelsea’s Rebuild

For Chelsea, the Disasi loan is part of a broader effort to trim the roster. The transfer window closes next Tuesday. The club has been focused heavily on outgoings in recent days. They’re working to move on players who don’t fit into Xabi Alonso’s plans up front and across the depth chart.

That trimming extends beyond Disasi. Chelsea have also opened talks over selling striker Nicolas Jackson to Aston Villa. The Senegal international is valued around £65 million. Jackson spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich. He hasn’t cemented a role at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Villarreal in 2023. Chelsea are reportedly not willing to agree to another loan arrangement for him this time. They want a permanent sale instead.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have also agreed a deal worth roughly £50 million to send striker Liam Delap to Nottingham Forest. Delap struggled after his move from Ipswich last summer, managing just one league goal amid injury trouble, and will now look to rebuild his career under Forest manager Oliver Glasner.

Final Word for Chelsea

Together, the moves paint a clear picture. Chelsea’s priorities lie in this window. Alonso has settled on Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck as his primary strikers. Other attacking options are left searching for playing time elsewhere. On the back line, Disasi’s exit reflects a similar reality. The club is moving on from a player who hadn’t featured in over a year and a half.

For Disasi, the move to Selhurst Park offers something Chelsea couldn’t: regular minutes. For Chelsea, it’s one more step in a summer defined by departures as much as arrivals.