Chelsea Confirm £40m Honest Ahanor Deal as Crystal Palace Loan Raises Questions

Chelsea have confirmed an agreement to sign 18-year-old Italian defender Honest Ahanor from Atalanta in a deal worth £40 million. However, Chelsea will not see Ahanor join the first-team squad immediately. Instead, Ahanor will remain at Atalanta until June 2027 before spending the 2026/27 season on loan at Crystal Palace.

The unusual deal comes as Chelsea continue to build a young squad and plan for the future. Ahanor has agreed personal terms on a long-term contract and has completed medical checks in recent days. Italian reports value the full package at €46-48 million, including add-ons. Fabrizio Romano reported the agreement on September 1, describing it as an official deal confirmed by the clubs involved.

Chelsea Confirm £40m Ahanor Transfer Deal

Chelsea have agreed to pay Atalanta a package worth around £40 million for Ahanor, with Italian reports putting the potential total at €46-48 million including bonuses and add-ons.

The Chelsea transfer will take effect in June 2027. Until then, Ahanor will remain registered with Atalanta before moving to Crystal Palace on loan for the 2026/27 season.

The arrangement allows Chelsea to secure Ahanor’s long-term future while avoiding Premier League loan rules. A club cannot loan a player it has signed in the same transfer window to another Premier League club.

Chelsea have continued to invest in young talent, and Ahanor becomes another major addition to that strategy. The Blues also signed Atalanta right-back Marco Palestra in July.

Crystal Palace Loan Agreed for Ahanor

Crystal Palace will give Ahanor his first chance to play regularly in English football. The Crystal Palace loan comes after the Eagles sold center-back Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea this summer.

Palace also need defensive cover after Chadi Riad suffered a season-ending injury. Chelsea have already allowed Axel Disasi to join Crystal Palace on loan, but the Ahanor agreement remains a separate transfer involving Atalanta.

Ahanor will use the 2026/27 season to adapt to the pace and physical demands of the Premier League. Crystal Palace will gain a young defender with Champions League experience.

Who Is Honest Ahanor?

Ahanor was born in Aversa, Campania, on February 23, 2008, to Nigerian parents. He moved to Genoa as an infant and developed through Genoa’s academy before making his Serie A debut at 16.

Atalanta signed Ahanor in July 2025. He made 35 appearances in his first season with the club, including nine Champions League games. He also started 15 Serie A matches as Atalanta finished seventh.

Ahanor earned his first two senior Italy caps in June 2026. He came on against Luxembourg before starting at right-back in Italy’s 1-0 win over Greece.

The 1.84-meter defender is left-footed and can play as a left-sided center-back or left-back. He is also dealing with a minor thigh issue and is expected to return to full training in the coming days.

Chelsea will now track Ahanor’s progress at Crystal Palace before he joins the club in 2027.