Chelsea Get Green Light as Argentina Star Eyes Shock Move

Chelsea‘s goalkeeping situation looked shaky right out of the gate this season. Robert Sanchez started the club’s opener at Fulham on Monday and was at fault for both goals conceded in a 3-2 loss, an early sign that Xabi Alonso may need options between the posts.

Now a name from outside the building has entered the picture. His representatives have offered him to Chelsea, and the club are considering the possibility of a move, per David Ornstein and Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic. Martinez himself is believed to be open to the move, according to Matt Law.

The 33-year-old’s future at Aston Villa has been uncertain for weeks, ever since a proposed transfer to Juventus fell through earlier this month despite talks between the two clubs.

Martinez’s Path Out of Villa Park to Chelsea

Villa didn’t wait around once the Juventus move collapsed. Instead, they brought in Zion Suzuki from Parma to take over as the new starting goalkeeper, and Marco Bizot started the club’s Premier League opener against Brighton. As a result, Martinez found himself on the outside of the club’s plans heading into the new campaign.

This isn’t the first time Martinez has pushed for a way out, either. Last summer, Manchester United held discussions with him and even made a loan offer late in the transfer window. However, Villa rejected it, and United ultimately went a different direction, signing Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp instead.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s current options behind Sanchez help explain why the club might be interested. Mike Penders, 21, returned this summer after a loan spell at Strasbourg, where he impressed, and he sat on the bench for Monday’s opener. Still, whether Martinez fits into the picture alongside him remains to be seen.

Why Villa Would Be Losing a Key Player

Letting Martinez leave wouldn’t be a small decision for Aston Villa. He was a major factor in the club’s strong season a year ago. His performances helped Villa finish fourth in the Premier League. He also helped them win the Europa League. Those results returned Unai Emery’s side to the Champions League this season.

His resume runs deeper than club success. Martinez started all eight of Argentina’s matches during their run to the World Cup final. That tournament ended in a narrow 1-0 loss to Spain. Since joining Villa from Arsenal in September 2020, he’s made 256 appearances for the club.

A Martinez departure would add to a significant overhaul at Villa Park this summer. Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne have all already left. It’s clear this Villa squad looks a lot different heading into the new season.