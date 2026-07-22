Chelsea Announce Record-Breaking £117m Transfer

Chelsea have officially completed the signing of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa in a deal worth £117 million, making him the most expensive British player in history. The transfer edges past the £116 million Manchester City paid for Elliot Anderson earlier this summer, a record that had stood for only a matter of weeks.

Rogers has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge, joining Xabi Alonso‘s squad ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Rogers Explains His Move to Chelsea

Rogers didn’t hide his excitement about joining Chelsea. He described the club as one he’s admired since childhood.

“Chelsea are the biggest club in London,” Rogers said.

He pointed to conversations with Alonso as a major factor in his decision. He said the manager’s approach to the game aligned closely with how he wants to play and express himself on the pitch. Rogers also touched on the appeal of Chelsea’s broader project. He noted his excitement about the direction of the club beyond just the current roster.

The move means Rogers leaves Champions League football behind. Villa qualified for Europe’s top competition. Chelsea will play without continental football domestically in 2026/27.

A Breakout Talent at Villa

Rogers established himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising young attackers during his time at Aston Villa, contributing to 40 goals across 85 league appearances. He helped guide the club to a top-four finish and played a role in their Europa League triumph last season.

His rise has extended to the international stage as well. Since debuting for England, Rogers has earned 22 caps and featured for the Three Lions at this summer’s World Cup.

Reuniting With Cole Palmer

Part of the appeal for Rogers involved reconnecting with a familiar face already at Stamford Bridge. He and Cole Palmer have known each other since their early teenage years, coming up together through England’s youth setup and later as teammates at Manchester City.

Rogers described the two staying in regular contact as the move came together, calling the chance to play alongside a close friend one of the most exciting parts of the transfer.

Final Word for Chelsea

Morgan Rogers arrives at Chelsea as a proven Premier League goal contributor, an established England international, and now the most expensive British player ever transferred. For a club that’s leaned heavily on aggressive spending backed by equally aggressive selling, the Rogers deal continues a pattern that’s defined recent Chelsea windows.

Record breaker.