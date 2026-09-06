How to Watch Premier League Live Today: TV Channels, Live Stream and Kickoff Times

Premier League fans can watch two Matchweek 3 games live today, Sunday, September 6, 2026.
Everton hosts Manchester United before Arsenal faces Chelsea in a major London derby. The first match starts at 2 p.m. BST, while Arsenal vs Chelsea follows at 4:30 p.m. BST. Both games are available through official broadcasters and streaming services in different regions.
Premier League Live Today: What Time Do the Matches Start?
Today’s Premier League schedule features two matches.
Everton vs Manchester United
Kickoff: 2:00 PM BST / 9:00 AM ET
Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Kickoff: 4:30 PM BST / 11:30 AM ET
Venue: Emirates Stadium
NBC Sports confirms both matches are being shown live on USA Network in the United States.
How and Where to Watch Premier League Live Today
United States
TV: USA Network
Streaming: USA Network and supported streaming services
Everton vs Manchester United: 9:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Chelsea: 11:30 AM ET
NBC Sports lists USA as the broadcaster for both Matchweek 3 games.
United Kingdom
TV and streaming: Sky Sports / NOW
Everton vs Manchester United: 2:00 PM BST
Arsenal vs Chelsea: 4:30 PM BST
Canada
Streaming: FuboTV Canada
Premier League matches are available through the league’s Canadian broadcast rights holder.
Australia
Streaming: Stan Sport
Both matches are available through the Premier League’s Australian coverage.
Ghana
TV and streaming: SuperSport
Check the local SuperSport schedule for the specific channel carrying each game.
Nigeria
TV and streaming: SuperSport
Local channel availability can vary by package.
South Africa
TV and streaming: SuperSport
Check the DStv/SuperSport schedule for the specific channel.
India
TV and streaming: JioStar platforms
Coverage and streaming availability can vary by match and platform.
Brazil
Premier League coverage is available through regional rights holders, including ESPN and Disney+ for selected matches.
Europe
Broadcast rights differ by country. Fans should check their local Premier League rights holder for today’s two fixtures.
Middle East and North Africa
TV and streaming: beIN Sports / beIN CONNECT
New Zealand
TV and streaming: Sky Sport NZ
Other regions
Premier League coverage is available through different official partners across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas and Oceania. Availability can vary by country and subscription package.
Everton vs Manchester United Live Today
Everton welcomes Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium in the first Premier League game of the day.
The match starts at 2 p.m. BST, or 9 a.m. ET. Manchester United is looking to build on its 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, while Everton enters the game after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.
Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Today
Arsenal hosts Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in the second Premier League game of the day.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. BST, or 11:30 a.m. ET. Arsenal has won its first two league games, while Chelsea has also started the campaign with a strong run of results. The London derby is one of the biggest fixtures of Matchweek 3.
Premier League Live Stream Today
Fans should use the official broadcaster available in their country to watch today’s games.
In the United States, USA Network carries both fixtures. Other countries use different rights holders, so viewers should check their local provider before kickoff.
How to Watch Premier League Live Today: TV Channels, Live Stream and Kickoff Times