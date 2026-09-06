How to Watch Premier League Live Today: TV Channels, Live Stream and Kickoff Times

Premier League fans can watch two Matchweek 3 games live today, Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Everton hosts Manchester United before Arsenal faces Chelsea in a major London derby. The first match starts at 2 p.m. BST, while Arsenal vs Chelsea follows at 4:30 p.m. BST. Both games are available through official broadcasters and streaming services in different regions.

Premier League Live Today: What Time Do the Matches Start?

Today’s Premier League schedule features two matches.

Everton vs Manchester United

Kickoff: 2:00 PM BST / 9:00 AM ET

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Kickoff: 4:30 PM BST / 11:30 AM ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium

NBC Sports confirms both matches are being shown live on USA Network in the United States.

How and Where to Watch Premier League Live Today

United States

TV: USA Network

Streaming: USA Network and supported streaming services

Everton vs Manchester United: 9:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 11:30 AM ET

NBC Sports lists USA as the broadcaster for both Matchweek 3 games.

United Kingdom

TV and streaming: Sky Sports / NOW

Everton vs Manchester United: 2:00 PM BST

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 4:30 PM BST

Canada

Streaming: FuboTV Canada

Premier League matches are available through the league’s Canadian broadcast rights holder.

Australia

Streaming: Stan Sport

Both matches are available through the Premier League’s Australian coverage.

Ghana

TV and streaming: SuperSport

Check the local SuperSport schedule for the specific channel carrying each game.

Nigeria

TV and streaming: SuperSport

Local channel availability can vary by package.

South Africa

TV and streaming: SuperSport

Check the DStv/SuperSport schedule for the specific channel.

India

TV and streaming: JioStar platforms

Coverage and streaming availability can vary by match and platform.

Brazil

Premier League coverage is available through regional rights holders, including ESPN and Disney+ for selected matches.

Europe

Broadcast rights differ by country. Fans should check their local Premier League rights holder for today’s two fixtures.

Middle East and North Africa

TV and streaming: beIN Sports / beIN CONNECT

New Zealand

TV and streaming: Sky Sport NZ

Other regions

Premier League coverage is available through different official partners across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas and Oceania. Availability can vary by country and subscription package.

Everton vs Manchester United Live Today

Everton welcomes Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium in the first Premier League game of the day.

The match starts at 2 p.m. BST, or 9 a.m. ET. Manchester United is looking to build on its 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, while Everton enters the game after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Today

Arsenal hosts Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in the second Premier League game of the day.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. BST, or 11:30 a.m. ET. Arsenal has won its first two league games, while Chelsea has also started the campaign with a strong run of results. The London derby is one of the biggest fixtures of Matchweek 3.

Premier League Live Stream Today

Fans should use the official broadcaster available in their country to watch today’s games.

In the United States, USA Network carries both fixtures. Other countries use different rights holders, so viewers should check their local provider before kickoff.