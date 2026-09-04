Ipswich Town vs Liverpool injury news: Eight absences leave both sides in trouble

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool injury news has become a major talking point ahead of Friday night’s Premier League clash at Portman Road. Liverpool head into the game without several first-team players, while Ipswich Town also have key absences to manage.

Liverpool are still waiting for their first win of the 2026/27 Premier League season after drawing their opening two games 2-2 against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. Ipswich Town have one win and one defeat after beating Sunderland before losing 5-2 to Manchester United.

The Ipswich Town vs Liverpool injury news could now have a major impact on team selection. Both managers must deal with limited options, although some players are close to returning.

Ipswich Town Injury News: Three Players Out

Ipswich Town injury news confirms that Jaden Philogene, Jack Taylor and Azor Matusiwa will miss the Liverpool game. Philogene continues to recover from an ankle problem and is expected to miss at least another week.

Taylor is recovering from a knee injury, while Matusiwa is working his way back from a thigh problem. Both players have similar expected return periods.

There is some positive Ipswich Town injury news, however. Florentino Luís and Emersonn have recovered from their earlier concerns and are available for selection. Their return gives Gary O’Neill more options before the Liverpool clash.

Liverpool Injury News: Five Players Remain Out

Liverpool injury news is more serious, with five players expected to miss the match. Hugo Ekitiké remains a long-term absentee after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the Champions League. He is not anticipated to come back until the end of the year.

Giovanni Leoni is also unavailable after suffering an ACL injury on his competitive debut for the club 12 months ago. Liverpool plan to bring the center-back back into group training during the upcoming international break.

Conor Bradley continues to be unavailable due to a significant knee injury. The Northern Ireland defender underwent surgery in January and is not expected to return before December at the earliest.

Federico Chiesa is also unavailable because of a lower-back injury. He is expected to return in September, but Friday’s match has come too soon.

Liverpool Injury News: Joe Gomez Offers Hope

The latest Liverpool injury news provides one positive update on Joe Gomez. The England international has been recovering from a muscular injury and is now the closest of Liverpool’s injured players to returning.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said: “Closest one is Joe, he will start training with us next week and it has gone normally.”

He added: “The recovery from a muscle injury — more or less, we were expecting the time on this. I hope we can have him before the break, let’s say.”

The international break could therefore prove important for Liverpool injury news. Gomez could return before the break, while Leoni is expected to begin group training during it.

Liverpool currently sit 13th after two draws, while Ipswich are one place above them. The Ipswich Town vs Liverpool injury news leaves both teams with selection problems, but Liverpool face the longer injury list. The visitors must cope without Ekitiké and Chiesa in attack, while their defensive options remain limited.