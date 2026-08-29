Dwight Yorke Names Striker Who Can Rival Man City’s Erling Haaland for Golden Boot

Dwight Yorke believes Man City’s Erling Haaland will have competition for the Premier League’s Golden Boot this season. The former Manchester United star named Benjamin Sesko as a striker who can rival Haaland.

Haaland signed with Man City in 2022 and immediately made an impact. He finished his first Premier League season with a league-leading 36 goals in 35 games. That spectacular output earned him the Golden Boot.

Haaland has since won the Premier League’s Golden Boot in three of his four seasons in the league. Now, after his strong World Cup performance, the Norwegian star aims to continue where he left of in the league.

Sesko, meanwhile, signed with rivals Man United last season. He finished his first Premier League season with 11 goals in 30 games.

After being left off the scoresheet last week, Haaland scored twice in yesterday’s 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Dwight Yorke Explains How Benjamin Sesko Can Rival Man City Striker Erling Haaland

Although Manchester United struggled in their season opener, Dwight Yorke believes Benjamin Sesko can rival Man City’s Erling Haaland. According to Yorke, Haaland is still the favorite to win the Golden Boot, and consistency will be key.

“Haaland is obviously still the favorite when you look at the No.9s that are actually in the game today. You can see why he will constantly be a threat, his record speaks for itself,” Yorke told Reviant. “He’s been as consistent as anybody else in the world. It’s hard to see beyond him. Who else can you put there? Even Arsenal, they haven’t got a natural No. 9 in Havertz and Gyokeres isn’t a guaranteed starter.”

“I like Benjamin Sesko, I think [Manchester United] continue to trust him and give him confidence. I think he can come close to pushing Haaland. But we need a No. 9 ourselves to make sure that we are competing on all fronts and able to score.”

The pressure will be on Sesko to help turn things around, particularly after Man United’s disappointing loss to Hull City.

“It’s a nightmare start to the season for Man United. I think we came into the season very optimistic on the back of what we consider a very good season in the end last time out and getting back into the Champions League,” Yorke said. “It’s early stages, of course, but it’s concerning that we’re not defending set pieces and we’re not pressing high enough, very simple things to do that should’ve been ironed out in pre-season.”

Yorke Says Manchester City Will Struggle

Although Man City have begun the season with back-to-back wins, Yorke believes the club will struggle this season. According to Yorke, the club will find it difficult to adjust after Rodri and manager Pep Guardiola‘s respective exits.

“Selling Rodri is huge, I can’t see Man City competing now. If they had Rodri there, with the form he showed at the World Cup and his consistency coming off the Ballon D’Or, things would be different,” Yorke told Reviant.

“I don’t think Maresca has that same impact as Pep Guardiola. He hasn’t quite got that aura on the pitch that gives you added confidence. I see him as much more subdued. He’s still finding his way as a top manager.”