Paolo Maldini Breaks His Silence on Shock Italian FA Exit and Guardiola Report

Paolo Maldini has finally set the record straight about his shocking exit from the Italian FA (FIGC). Maldini resigned after Andrea Pirlo’s coaching appointment was nixed. He also debunked reports that Pep Guardiola declined the position due to pay.

Maldini, 58, is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time. He earned respect from his peers for his legendary career and for helping AC Milan return to glory as an executive.

Maldini appeared to offer a breath of fresh air to much-needed change to the Italian FA when they appointed him technical director.

“[My project was] completely different, more offensive methods, the training of new talents, support for the entire supply chain of the youth system,” Maldini told Corriere della Sera.

Maldini was set to oversee Italy‘s national teams at every level and take Italian soccer in a new direction. However, his tenure lasted only 16 days before he resigned.

“I had a job and responsibilities and I thought this was an unacceptable thing to say. We took 24 hours and then handed in our resignation, on a contract that hadn’t even started,” Maldini said. “I’m used to things being done in a different way. There was no longer confidence that we needed to carry our an enormous job.”

Paolo Maldini Addresses Italian FA President Nixing Andrea Pirlo’s Coaching Appointment

Paolo Maldini addressed what led to Andrea Pirlo’s head coaching appointment being nixed by the FIGC.

According to Maldini, potential candidates also included World Cup winners Daniele De Rossi and Fabio Grosso. After FIGC president Giovanni Malago requested that Serie A managers be overlooked at this time, Pirlo emerged as the top candidate.

Maldini said Pirlo suited the long-term vision he had for the Azzurri. He believed his former AC Milan teammate would help guide the national team and also brought clarity regarding his Fonbet connection.

“We wanted a young coach, one who would embrace the project and someone who had a career at a high level. Whenever I talk to Pirlo, I think he’s very well prepared. If accompanied by a technical director and an advisor, he would have been the ideal coach,” Maldini told Corriere della Sera. “[Fonbet] was definitely exaggerated in a certain way. Pirlo was willing to end his relations with the Russian betting company. He’s a decent person, he didn’t deserve all the fuss.”

He continued:

“If there was a genuine desire to have him as head coach, there wouldn’t have been any legal obstacles.”

Maldini Says Pep Guardiola Had Interest in Italy Coaching Job

Maldini also revealed that Pep Guardiola was genuinely interested in Italy’s vacant head coaching position. He debunked the reports that the former Manchester City manager priced himself out of the running.

“We talked for a whole day. [Guardiola] was very tempted. He came very close to accepting, he even started writing formations down on pieces of paper,” Maldini told Corriere della Sera. “Money was never an issue. Pep told us clearly: Give me one euro less than what the previous coach took and I’m fine.”

Ultimately, Guardiola needed a break after his coaching stint with Manchester City.

“Guardiola is coming off the back of 10 grueling years in the Premier League. He’s had back surgery, he wants to rest,” Maldini said. “But, it was a serious discussion, we studied squads from U17s upwards.”