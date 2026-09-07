Premier League Standings After Matchday 3: Power Shifts, Rising Underdogs and Early Despair

The Premier League standings after Matchday 3 have already delivered a mix of strong starts, surprise results and early trouble for several clubs. Manchester City and Arsenal remain perfect at the top of the Premier League table, with both teams taking nine points from their opening three games.

City leads the Premier League standings on goals scored, with seven compared with Arsenal’s six. Hull City is the biggest surprise near the top, sitting third with seven points after an unbeaten start.

Chelsea completes the top four with six points. At the other end, Fulham and Coventry City have yet to earn a point, while Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have struggled to score. With Matchday 3 complete, the Premier League table is beginning to show early winners and losers.

Premier League Results After Matchday 3

Matchday 3 began with Liverpool beating Ipswich Town 2-0 away from home. Alexander Isak scored twice to give Liverpool an important victory and move the Reds to five points.

Manchester City continued its perfect Premier League run with a 1-0 win over Coventry City. The result kept City on nine points from three games and preserved its top spot in the Premier League standings.

Crystal Palace produced one of the weekend’s notable results by beating Fulham 3-2 at Craven Cottage. Fulham remained without a point after three matches.

Newcastle United and Bournemouth shared the points in a 2-2 draw, while Brighton and Leeds United also settled for a point each after a 1-1 finish.

Manchester United dropped points after drawing 2-2 with Everton at Goodison Park. The result left United with four points after three games.

The biggest game of Matchday 3 came at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the London derby. The victory kept Arsenal level with Manchester City on nine points.

Premier League Standings After Matchday 3

The Premier League table after Matchday 3 is as follows:

1. Manchester City – 9 points

2. Arsenal – 9 points

3. Hull City – 7 points

4. Chelsea – 6 points

5. Brentford – 5 points

6. Liverpool – 5 points

7. Newcastle United – 5 points

8. Everton – 5 points

9. Leeds United – 4 points

10. Brighton & Hove Albion – 4 points

11. Manchester United – 4 points

12. Sunderland – 3 points

13. Ipswich Town – 3 points

14. Crystal Palace – 3 points

15. AFC Bournemouth – 2 points

16. Nottingham Forest – 2 points

17. Aston Villa – 1 point

18. Tottenham Hotspur – 1 point

19. Fulham – 0 points

20. Coventry City – 0 points

Manchester City sits first in the Premier League standings because it has scored seven goals, one more than Arsenal. Both clubs have a +5 goal difference.

Hull City is the surprise team in the Premier League table. The newly promoted side has seven points from three matches and remains unbeaten. Hull has also yet to concede a league goal.

Premier League Winners, Losers and Biggest Surprises

Manchester City and Arsenal have made strong starts to the Premier League season, putting themselves among the early leaders. Both have taken maximum points from their first three games and remain unbeaten.

Hull City is the biggest surprise. Its seven-point start has placed the newly promoted club above several established Premier League teams.

Liverpool also earned a valuable three points at Ipswich, while Crystal Palace’s 3-2 win over Fulham lifted them away from the bottom.

The early losers include Fulham and Coventry City, who remain on zero points after three matches. Fulham’s home defeat to Palace added to a difficult start.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also struggling. Both teams have only one point and remain near the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Premier League standings after Matchday 3 show a clear contrast. Manchester City and Arsenal have made perfect starts, Hull City has emerged as the surprise package, while several established clubs already face pressure heading into Matchday 4.