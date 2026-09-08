Mourinho Sends Warning Before Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Champions League Clash

José Mourinho has made his message clear before Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: the past will not matter once the Champions League match begins. Speaking at Ciudad Real Madrid ahead of Tuesday’s league-phase opener at the Santiago Bernabéu, Mourinho said his only focus is winning.

The fixture carries plenty of history for the Portuguese coach, who won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010 and later managed Real Madrid. He will also face Cristian Chivu, his former player who now coaches Inter Milan. But Mourinho said the personal connections must wait until after the final whistle.

Real Madrid are also coming off a league defeat to Real Betis, while three players will miss the Champions League game through suspension. For Mourinho, however, the target remains simple: three points.

Mourinho Makes Winning the Priority in Real Madrid vs Inter Milan

Mourinho said Real Madrid cannot afford to focus on playing well if the result does not follow.

“I want to win,” Mourinho said. “I could tell you I want to play well, but I don’t want to play well like we did against Betis and lose; I want to win.”

The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan game is one of eight league-phase matches in the Champions League. Mourinho said every point matters, even though the result will not decide qualification on its own.

“We are going to compete, and we want to beat Inter,” he said. “We are playing eight matches in this phase, and the goal is to qualify; every point is important.”

Mourinho also said he believes both Real Madrid and Inter Milan can qualify for the next stage.

Real Madrid Face Problems Before the Champions League Match

Real Madrid enter the Champions League game after losing to Real Betis. Mourinho said his team controlled much of that match but failed to take its chances.

“After analyzing the game we played, we are increasingly convinced that we played a good match, we played as a team, and the goals we missed were an anomaly,” he said.

Mourinho confirmed that three players are suspended for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan. He refused to reveal how he will change his midfield or whether a player known as Tren could play there.

“We have 3, 4, or 5 options,” Mourinho said. “We could sit here and discuss all of them, but ultimately, I’m not going to tell you anything.”

The coach also said his previous comments about the squad would become clearer during the Champions League match.

“Tomorrow, it will be very clear to you,” he said.

Mourinho also criticized the officiating after the Betis defeat, questioning why a penalty was not retaken and why Vinícius Júnior received a yellow card after approaching the referee as captain.

Mourinho Rejects Nostalgia Before Real Madrid vs Inter Milan

The Champions League meeting has a strong personal connection for Mourinho. He led Inter Milan to the treble in 2010 and later coached Real Madrid. Chivu, who played under him at Inter, now stands on the opposite side.

Mourinho said the friendship will return after the game, but not during it.

“It’ll be a pleasure to hug him before the match and after the match, but not during,” Mourinho said. “During the match, it’s just another game.”

He also dismissed memories of his previous Champions League experiences at the Bernabéu.

“At the Bernabéu, I’ve won a Champions League, and I’ve lost a semifinal on penalties,” he said. “I’m focused on being the coach of Real Madrid and on tomorrow’s Champions League match.”

Mourinho said winning the Champions League with Real Madrid would still be a major achievement, but it would have no connection to his first spell at the club.

“This has nothing to do with the past—absolutely nothing,” he said.

The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Champions League match kicks off at 21:00 CEST at the Santiago Bernabéu.