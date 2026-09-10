UEFA Champions League: Thursday, Sept. 10 Preview and Predictions

The opening round of the 2026/27 Champions League league phase ends tonight with six more fixtures. After two nights that delivered goals, a couple of surprises and clear quality gaps, everything points toward another exciting night of European action.

Domestic form has largely translated, big clubs at home remain dangerous, and limited or debutant sides have struggled to contain superior attacks. Here are the predictions for today’s matches:

Fenerbahce vs. Roma (18:45 CET / 12:45 PM ET)

Prediction: Fenerbahce 1-2 Roma

Roma have started Serie A perfectly, scoring freely and carrying real momentum under Gian Piero Gasperini. Fenerbahce’s home European record is solid, but their domestic form has been patchy and they are missing key midfield options. The visitors’ attacking threat, led by Donyell Malen, should edge a competitive night in Istanbul.

PSV vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45 CET / 12:45 PM ET)

Prediction: PSV 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

PSV are strong domestically and an impressive side when playing at the Philips Stadion, where they will look to snap a poor run of opening-day Champions League results. Shakhtar remain organized and dangerous on the break, but the Dutch champions’ home edge and recent scoring form tip a tight, open contest in their favor.

Slavia Prague vs. Lens (21:00 CET / 3:00pm ET)

Prediction: Slavia Prague 2-0 Lens

Slavia are unbeaten and scoring freely at home while keeping things tight at the back. Lens have mixed Ligue 1 results and a long winless away record in major European competition. The Czech side’s domestic confidence and home intensity should prove decisive in a lively encounter.

Bayern Munich vs. Bodo/Glimt (21:00 CET / 3:00pm ET)

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Bodo/Glimt

Bayern’s quality gap remains massive even after a rare domestic draw. Bodo/Glimt arrive in excellent form and will try to make it awkward, but the Allianz Arena and Bayern’s attacking options should produce a comfortable multi-goal win. Expect the Norwegian side to find the net once on the counter.

Como vs. RB Leipzig (21:00 CET / 3:00pm ET)

Prediction: Como 2-1 RB Leipzig

Como’s rapid rise under Cesc Fabregas has brought Champions League football and strong recent results. Leipzig are still finding their feet under a new coach and have struggled on the road in Europe. The home debutants’ organization and attacking threat make a narrow victory the most likely outcome.

Manchester United vs. Sabah (21:00 CET / 3:00pm ET)

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Sabah

The gulf in quality is enormous. United may still be integrating under Michael Carrick and have defensive questions, but Sabah are making their league-phase debut against a far superior squad at Old Trafford. A controlled home win with multiple goals is the clear expectation.

Matchday 1 wraps up tonight, and the early pattern of home strength, domestic form translating to Europe and high-scoring mismatches looks set to continue. One or two tighter games could still provide some drama as the opening round comes to a close.

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