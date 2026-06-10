United States Men’s National Team Receives Bold Prediction Before FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to begin on Thursday, and the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) will begin its quest for promise and glory on Friday evening against Paraguay in Los Angeles.

The United States belongs to Group D in the World Cup, which features the likes of Paraguay, Australia, and Turkiye. The group stage of the World Cup will last approximately three weeks, and then it’s on to the knockout stages. The USMNT side of the bracket leads the Americans on a crash course with Argentina.

Recently, before the World Cup got underway, the U.S men’s national team was handed a bold prediction for the tournament.

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USMNT Handed Bold Prediction for World Cup

In a recent predictions piece for SI.com, Soccer writer Ben Steiner believes that the U.S will win a game in the knockout stages (against Iran) before eventually being downed by Argentina in the round of 16:

“The tension surrounding that round of 32 match would be immense, but ultimately the USMNT would push past on the field and qualify for the round of 16, as it did in the 32-team edition of the tournament in Qatar four years ago. Once USMNT make the round of 16, a potential matchup with Argentina looms. All Argentina would need to do is win Group J and a round of 32 knockout match to set up the battle with the co-hosts. At that point, the Lionel Messi-led crew would likely be too much for the USMNT to handle, ending the tournament in the round of 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.”

Before being handed the prediction, the SI.com writer notes the political turmoil between the U.S.A and Iran right now, and how that creates a dramatic and intense matchup. As for USMNT’s chance to get that far, they must first take care of business against the three teams in group play.

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Get to Know the USMNT…

The USMNT recently played two friendlies to prepare for the upcoming World Cup. They defeated Senegal 3-2, and lost to the Germany national team 2-1.

The prospective goaltender for the Americans will be Matt Turner, 31, as he’s been the man in front of the net for USMNT for several years.

As for outfield players that should have a big impact on the offensive attack, Christian Pulisic is obviously the leader of the charge, but a few names to keep an eye on include Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson, and Giovanni Reyna. Tim Ream is the Captain of the group, and will likely have memorable moments at some point in the matches.

The good news for the U.S.A. is that a lot of players got involved in the scoring in the recent friendly matches, which indicates there is less of a depth issue among the group than there has been in recent years competing internationally.

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