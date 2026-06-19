USA vs Australia World Cup 2026: 5 Players to Watch as Christian Pulisic Officially Ruled Out

The U.S. men’s national team enters Friday’s World Cup showdown against Australia with a chance to take control of Group D.

After opening the tournament with a convincing 4-1 victory over Paraguay, Mauricio Pochettino’s squad faces a significantly different challenge against the Socceroos, who defeated Türkiye 2-0 despite controlling just 28% of possession.

Here are five players to watch.

1. Christian Pulisic’s Injury Status Looms Over USA vs Australia

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UPDATE: Christian Pulisic has officially been ruled out.

No player carries a bigger question mark into the match than Christian Pulisic.

The USMNT captain suffered a calf injury during the first half of the win over Paraguay and exited at halftime. Throughout the week, Pulisic has been limited in training, participating primarily in gym work and individual sessions.

Pochettino acknowledged Thursday that a final decision on Pulisic’s availability remained pending.

“He’s evolving. He’s much better from Friday,” Pochettino told reporters. “We will see. If he is not available for tomorrow, he will be available for the next game.”

If Pulisic starts, he immediately becomes one of the most influential players on the field. If he is unavailable, the United States will need others to step into larger attacking roles.

Either way, all eyes will be on the captain before kickoff.

2. Folarin Balogun Looks to Build on Paraguay Breakthrough

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Folarin Balogun enters the match full of confidence after scoring twice against Paraguay.

Australia’s defense presents a different challenge. The Socceroos boast a physical backline that excels in aerial duels and defensive organization.

Balogun’s movement and finishing ability could prove critical.

The Monaco striker may not receive many clear scoring opportunities, making efficiency essential. His chemistry with Tyler Adams and the American midfield could help create the openings needed to exploit Australia’s lack of recovery speed.

If the USMNT is going to break through, Balogun is likely to be involved.

3. Malik Tillman Brings Size and Skill to the Midfield Battle

Malik Tillman offers a combination of physicality and technical ability that could prove valuable against Australia.

Standing 6-foot-2, Tillman matches up well with Australia’s larger defenders and can help create space for teammates in attacking areas.

The midfielder is also comfortable operating outside the penalty area. His willingness to shoot from distance could become important if Australia sits deep and limits opportunities inside the box.

Tillman’s ability to draw defenders forward may open passing lanes for Balogun and the United States attack.

4. Chris Richards Faces Australia’s Counter-Attacking Threat

Chris Richards will be tasked with helping slow one of Australia’s most dangerous attacking combinations.

The Crystal Palace defender is expected to spend much of the afternoon tracking runs from striker Mohamed Touré while remaining aware of the pace and creativity of Nestory Irankunda.

Australia’s counter-attacks often begin with quick transitions and diagonal passes into dangerous areas.

Richards’ positioning and decision-making will be critical if the USMNT hopes to prevent those attacks from developing.

His partnership with fullbacks Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest could ultimately determine how effectively the Americans handle Australia’s speed in transition.

5. Patrick Beach Could Again Be Australia’s Surprise Difference-Maker

Australia’s most surprising storyline entering the tournament came in goal.

Socceroos manager Tony Popovic made the unexpected decision to bench longtime captain Maty Ryan in favor of 22-year-old goalkeeper Patrick Beach.

The move generated significant discussion before Australia’s opener against Türkiye.

Beach quickly justified the decision.

The young goalkeeper recorded eight saves during Australia’s 2-0 victory and emerged as one of the stars of the match.

Before the game, Popovic explained his reasoning in simple terms.

“I just wanted to play Patrick. The decision was to play Patrick,” he told SBS.

If Beach delivers another standout performance, Australia could once again frustrate a favored opponent.

How to Watch USA vs Australia

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Streaming: FOX One, Peacock, Fubo

With Group D positioning at stake and Pulisic’s status still uncertain, Friday’s matchup could go a long way toward determining which team finishes atop the group and enters the knockout stage with momentum.