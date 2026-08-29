How to Watch Dortmund vs Hamburg on Aug. 29? Start Time, TV and Streaming Details

Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 Bundesliga season continues on Saturday, with six fixtures scheduled.

One of the match is Borussia Dortmund hosting Hamburger SV at the Signal Iduna Park. It’s the first Dortmund vs. Hamburg match since March 21 in Matchday 27 of last season.

BVB won that game at home 3-2, coming back after being 2-0 in the first half.

How to Watch Dortmund vs. Hamburg on August 29?

Today’s match between Borussia Dortmund and Hamburger SV is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. EST kick-off. It will be held at the Signal Iduna Park, more famously known as the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Fans in the United States can watch the match on the USA Network and Telemundo. Live streaming options are also available, including FuboTV, DIRECTV, Sling TV and Peacock.

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Here are other options for some of the countries around the world, as well as their respective kick-off times in local times:

Argentina – ESPN2 and Disney+ Premium | 1:30 p.m.

Australia – beIN Sports 1 and beIN Sports Connect | 2:30 a.m. on August 30

Brazil – Zapping, IT tv Plus, Claro TV+, SportyNet, Sky+ and CazéTV | 1:30 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Canada – DAZN Canada, FuboTV and CanadaOneSoccer | 12:30 p.m.

Egypt – MBC Shahid and MBC Action | 7:30 p.m.

France – beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and myCANAL | 6:30 p.m.

Germany – Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD | 6:30 p.m.

India – FanCode, ZEE5, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD | | 11:00 p.m.

Italy – SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Arena and NOW TV | 6:30 p.m.

Japan – DAZN Japan | August 30, 1:30 a.m.

Korea – Coupang Play | August 30, 1:30 a.m.

Mexico – FOX Mexico and FOX One | 10:30 a.m.

Netherlands – Viaplay Netherlands | 6:30 p.m.

New Zealand – beIN Sports Connect NZ | August 30, 4:30 a.m.

Nigeria – Canal+ Sport Afrique, Startimes World Football and Sporty TV | 5:30 p.m.

Russia – Okko Sport | 7:30 p.m. (Moscow)

Saudi Arabia – MBC Shahid and MBC Action | 7:30 p.m.

Singapore – StarHub TV+ and beIN Sports 3 Singapore | August 30, 12:30 a.m.

South Africa – Startimes World Football and Sporty TV | 6:30 p.m.

Spain – DAZN Spain, Movistar+ and Movistar Plus+ | 6:30 p.m.

Dortmund vs. Hamburg Last 5 Matches

Here are the results of the last five Bundesliga matches between Borussia Dortmund and Hamburger SV:

March 21, 2026: Dortmund 3-2 Hamburg @ Signal Iduna Park

November 7, 2025: Dortmund 1-1 Hamburg @ Volksparkstadion

February 9, 2018: Dortmund 2-0 Hamburg @ Signal Iduna Park

September 20, 2017: Dortmund 3-0 Hamburg @ Volksparkstadion

April 4, 2017: Dortmund 3-0 Hamburg @ Signal Iduna Park

Hamburg was in Bundesliga 2 for seven years after getting relegated for the first time in history at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Dortmund vs. Hamburg Starting Lineups

Here are the predicted starting lineups for today’s match:

Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Filippo Mane, Waldermar Anton and Joane Gadou; Daniel Svensson, Jobe Bellingham, Felix Nmecha, Julian Ryerson; Giannis Konstantelias and Konstantinos Karetsas; Serhou Guirassy.

Hamburg (3-4-2-1): Daniel Fernandes; Nicolas Capaldo, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Jordan Torunarigh; Bakery Jatta, Nicolai Remberg, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Louis Lemke; Martin Adeline and Albert Gronbaek; Patson Daka.