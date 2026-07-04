Why Didn’t Canada Star Alphonso Davies Play in World Cup Loss to Morocco?

Alphonso Davies never left the bench Saturday as Canada’s World Cup run ended in a 3-0 Round of 16 defeat to Morocco, and the sight of the team’s captain watching the collapse from the sideline raised some pretty big questions about what might have been, and why the Bayern Munich star never got the chance to help his national team survive.

Was Davies healthy enough to play, but simply wasn’t asked to?

The Bayern Munich left back tore his hamstring in early May while playing for his club in the UEFA Champions League semifinal, an injury severe enough to knock him out of all three of Canada’s group-stage matches. He didn’t appear in this tournament until Canada’s Round of 32 win over South Africa, when he entered in the 75th minute and played roughly 15 minutes as a substitute.

Alphonso Davies’ Recovery Timeline

That brief cameo was enough to change the geometry of the match. South Africa’s players grew noticeably more cautious on Davies’ side of the field once he checked in, according to Athlon Sports. Canada went on to win that game 1-0 on a stoppage-time goal from Stephen Eustáquio, a result that pushed the co-hosts to six straight matches with a goal in this World Cup, according to World Soccer Talk.

Coach Jesse Marsch and Canada’s medical staff weighed that success against the risk of throwing a still-recovering hamstring into 90 minutes of knockout-stage intensity against Morocco. They chose caution. Before kickoff, Marsch spelled out his thinking on Davies.

“He’s healthy and back to playing. He felt really good. I thought he had a good impact on the game… So we’ll be thinking about how to use Alphonso again in this match, whether as a starter or coming off the bench, in the way that best fits what we want from our team,” Marsch said, quoted by Athlon Sports.

Richie Laryea started at left back in Davies’ place. The captain stayed an available option off the bench all match. He never got the call. What happened?

Canada’s Elimination Puts Davies’ Absence Under a Microscope

Nothing out of Houston points to a fresh injury or a tactical benching tied to Morocco’s game plan specifically. Every account of the decision traces back to the same explanation: a gradual, deliberate reintegration of a captain who missed two months of soccer.

That explanation didn’t stop the second-guessing once Canada started conceding. Fans on social media ripped Marsch for ignoring his most dangerous attacker as Canada fell behind 1-0, then 2-0 before a last-minute Morocco goal in stoppage time made the final score a 3-0 drubbing.

Many Canada fans demanded that Davies be the next sub to enter while some defended the coach’s restraint, pointing to the severity of the original injury and noting that a player who can’t play simply can’t be inserted into the game.

One side of the debate wanted the fastest, most dynamic player on the roster thrown into a desperate situation regardless of his medical condition. Others noted that a re-torn hamstring would have ended Davies’ club season along with his World Cup, and that no result was worth that risk.

Marsch never got the chance to test that math in real time. Morocco’s lead grew fast enough that a Davies introduction would have meant chasing the game from an even deeper hole, and sending on a half-fit attacker to force the issue carried its own risk.

Canada’s captain remained unused despite appearing healthy and in uniform, as the co-hosts’ World Cup dreams ended in Houston. Canada now goes home to dissect a decision that will follow Davies and Marsch until Les Rouges get together again for the fifth edition of the Concacaf Nations League that opens in September.