Antonio Valencia shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo‘s performances at the 2026 World Cup so far. Ronaldo is coming off a two-goal performance in Portugal’s second group stage match against Uzbekistan.

The Portuguese soccer legend was criticized for his performance against DR Congo in the Group K opener. After the match, many pundits suggested that Ronaldo should start the next match on the bench.

Ronaldo, 41, bounced back by making his presence felt against Uzbekistan. Now, Portugal sits in 2nd place in Group K and are scheduled to play group leaders Colombia on Saturday. The matchup carries high stakes, as Portugal could win the group by defeating Colombia.

Antonio Valencia Reveals the Secret Behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s Success at 41

Antonio Valencia explained what makes Cristiano Ronaldo so effective despite being 41-years-old. Ronaldo has show many flashes of age-defying moments, so Portugal will hope that he has plenty more left in him.

The 2026 World Cup is expected to be Ronaldo’s final opportunity to win the only trophy that eludes his legendary career. He passed Eusebio as Portugal’s all-time leading goal scorer at a World Cup with his brace against Uzbekistan. Additionally, his brace made him the first player to score at six different World Cup tournaments.

Valencia pointed to Ronaldo’s work ethic as what sets him apart from others.

“Cristiano still looks very motivated to me. He looks good. I think age is just a number. If you look after yourself and do things properly, you can keep playing,” Valencia told Hajper. Cristiano is a competitive player, someone who loves winning trophies.”

Valencia Praises Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for Defying Age at World Cup

Valencia also praised both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for still being important players at the tail end of their legendary careers. Ronaldo is 41, while Messi is 39. However, both have shown that they are still capable of taking over a match.

Given that the 2026 World Cup will be the final to feature both Ronaldo and Messi, Valencia said he has a sentimental outlook.

“It is a little sad to think that Ronaldo and Messi, two legends, two players who have left such an incredible mark on football, could be playing their last World Cup. I do not think they will be in condition to play another one,” Valencia told Hajper. “I have a lot of affection for both of them, for the way they are and for the message they send to young people: to be professional, honest, and to do things properly, and I have a lot of respect for both of them.”

Additionally, Valencia believes that Ronaldo and Messi are aware that they likely have a couple more years left in their careers. Because of that, he said both players are thinking about retirement and should be celebrated.

“I think Ronaldo and Messi are almost waiting for each other. It is like: ‘You retire first.’ I think they are both waiting to see who retires first,” he said. “There also comes a point when being focused for so many years wears you down. Still, they are machines, and they have had incredible careers.”