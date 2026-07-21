Argentina National Football Team Under Fire as FIFA Launches Investigation After World Cup Final Chaos

Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory over the Argentina National Football Team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final has taken another dramatic turn after FIFA opened a disciplinary investigation into post-match clashes involving several Argentina players.

The incidents happened during Spain’s trophy celebrations at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, one day after Spain lifted their first World Cup title since 2010. Videos from the pitch showed physical confrontations involving members of the Argentina National Football Team after the final whistle.

Argentina finished the match with 10 players after Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card in stoppage time at the end of the 90 minutes. FIFA has now confirmed it will investigate the events before deciding whether disciplinary action is necessary.

Argentina National Football Team Players Face FIFA Investigation

The ugly scenes unfolded after the final whistle as Spain celebrated winning the FIFA World Cup. Although the Argentina National Football Team formed a guard of honor during the medal presentation, several players turned away from the podium while Spain lifted the trophy.

The situation soon escalated on the pitch. Video footage showed Leandro Paredes grabbing Spain defender Eric García by the throat before pushing substitute Gavi to the ground when he tried to intervene. Argentina defender Nahuel Molina also appeared to strike Spain captain Rodri in the stomach before confronting him. Nicolás Otamendi, Rodri’s former Manchester City teammate, was involved in a heated exchange with the Spanish captain.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and several players intervened to separate the teams before the situation escalated. Match officials did not issue any red cards following the incidents after the final whistle.

FIFA Confirms Investigation Into Argentina National Football Team Incident

FIFA announced on Monday that it had opened a formal investigation after reviewing the official match reports from the FIFA World Cup Final.

The governing body said: “Following an assessment of the relevant match reports for the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, and in line with article 36 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the FDC with regard to the post-match incidents.”

FIFA did not identify any individual players in its statement and did not provide a timeline for the investigation. However, players from the Argentina National Football Team, including those involved in the clashes, could face retrospective disciplinary action if FIFA finds evidence of misconduct.

The investigation will include official match reports, video footage and any additional statements before a final decision is made.

Argentina National Football Team’s World Cup Ends in Disappointment

Spain secured the FIFA World Cup title through Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner after a tightly contested final. Spain’s victory secured its second World Cup title, the first since 2010.

For the Argentina National Football Team, hopes of defending the world title ended in disappointment after Enzo Fernández was sent off late in normal time, forcing Argentina to play extra time with 10 men. The post-match confrontations then shifted attention away from Spain’s historic achievement.

FIFA’s disciplinary investigation now adds another chapter to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. Football’s governing body will determine whether any members of the Argentina National Football Team breached the FIFA Disciplinary Code after reviewing all available evidence from one of the tournament’s biggest matches.