Argentina vs. Algeria Projected Starting XI, Predictions, Odds Before FIFA World Cup Group J Match

Argentina is set to make its World Cup title defense on Tuesday evening when they take on Algeria in both teams’ first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Group J.

Argentina is once again one of the favorites to win the World Cup, and it’s likely due to superstar player Lionel Messi. The Messi-led Argentinians are big favorites in their first World Cup match and are ranked No. 1 in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Cup Rankings.

Kickoff between Algeria and Argentina is set for 9:00 p.m. EST at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

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Argentina vs. Algeria Projected Starting XI

As this match is getting underway in a few hours, here are the projected starting XI for Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and courtesy of Lineups.com:

GK: Emiliano Martínez

Emiliano Martínez RB: Nahuel Molina

Nahuel Molina CB: Lisandro Martínez

Lisandro Martínez CB: Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero LB: Facundo Medina

Facundo Medina CM: Rodrigo De Paul

Rodrigo De Paul CM: Enzo Fernández

Enzo Fernández CM: Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister RW: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi ST: Lautaro Martínez

Lautaro Martínez LW: Thiago Almada

Argentina projects to deploy a very balanced attack, which features elite talent in the lineup. Lineups.com wrote:

“In midfield, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, and Alexis Mac Allister are expected to form one of the strongest midfield trios in the tournament. Their ability to control possession, break up opposition attacks, and create opportunities moving forward will be central to Argentina’s success.”

As always, Lionel Messi will play out wide and wait for passes where he can get a shot on net. Thiago Almada will be opposite Messi on the wide attacking side.

And for Algeria:

GK: Luca Zidane

Luca Zidane RB: Rafik Belghali

Rafik Belghali CB: Jaouen Hadjam

Jaouen Hadjam CB: Aïssa Mandi

Aïssa Mandi LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri

Rayan Aït-Nouri CM: Nabil Bentaleb

Nabil Bentaleb CM: Hicham Boudaoui

Hicham Boudaoui CM: Farès Chaïbi

Farès Chaïbi RW: Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez ST: Amine Gouiri

Amine Gouiri LW: Mohamed Amoura

Algeria figures to align with an attack mindset in their first World Cup match.

Lineups.com gave some insight into Algeria’s midfield core:

“In midfield, Nabil Bentaleb, Hicham Boudaoui, and Farès Chaïbi are expected to anchor the center of the pitch. Bentaleb brings leadership and composure, while Boudaoui and Chaïbi offer energy and creativity as Algeria looks to transition quickly into attack.”

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Argentina vs. Algeria Odds

Here are the odds of Argentina vs. Algeria in Group J of the World Cup. Courtesy of FanDuel SportsBook, and are subject to change:

Argentina to win (Moneyline): -240 ($240 bet wins $100)

Match to Draw (tie): +350 ($100 bet wins $350)

Algeria to win (moneyline): +700 ($100 bet wins $700)

Lionel Messi is +100 to score a goal at any time during the match. To score OR assist in the match against Algeria, Messi’s prop line is -210.

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Argentina vs. Algeria Predictions

Given that I already mentioned Lionel Messi and his props twice, one prediction I will make here is for Lionel Messi to score a goal.

It feels right, and Messi on a global stage is must-watch soccer.

You never know in soccer what will happen (Spain drawing with Cape Verde), but most believe that Argentina will be able to complete the game with a win.

One bet I would look to make is a little parlay of “Argentina to score first (-270), and Argentina to win outright (-240). That parlay should spit you out odds around -170, which is about as good a bet you will get for Argentina.

Although it’s paired with a contingent bet of Argentina scoring first, it’s likely that Algeria will have a hard time creating offense against this stingy Argentina team.