Brazil World Cup History: All-Time Wins, Records, And More

The Brazil national team is a five-time champion at the World Cup, with more tournament wins than any other country on the planet. While the recent Brazil World Cup history isn’t as strong compared to the national team’s peak in the late 1950s through the ’70s, this 2026 group still has high expectations for the current tournament.

As the Brazil national team continues its run at the 2026 World Cup, here’s a full history of O Seleção at the most famous football competition, including wins, records, and a lot more.

Brazil World Cup History

As Brazil’s 2026 World Cup campaign in Group C goes on, this is the national team’s history at the tournament, which includes the most illustrious history compared to any other country to have competed:

Year Round Position Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against 1930 Group stage 6th 2 1 0 1 5 2 1934 Round of 16 14th 1 0 0 1 1 3 1938 Third place 3rd 5 3 1 1 14 11 1950 Runners-up 2nd 6 4 1 1 22 6 1954 Quarter-finals 5th 3 1 1 1 8 5 1958 Champions 1st 6 5 1 0 16 4 1962 Champions 1st 6 5 1 0 14 5 1966 Group stage 11th 3 1 0 2 4 6 1970 Champions 1st 6 6 0 0 19 7 1974 Fourth place 4th 7 3 2 2 6 4 1978 Third Place 3rd 7 4 3 0 10 3 1982 Second group stage 5th 5 4 0 1 15 6 1986 Quarter-finals 5th 5 4 1 0 10 1 1990 Round of 16 9th 4 3 0 1 4 2 1994 Champions 1st 7 5 2 0 11 3 1998 Runners-up 2nd 7 4 1 2 14 10 2002 Champions 1st 7 7 0 0 18 4 2006 Quarter-finals 5th 5 4 0 1 10 2 2010 Quarter-finals 6th 5 3 1 1 9 4 2014 Fourth place 4th 7 3 2 2 11 14 2018 Quarter-finals 6th 5 3 1 1 8 3 2022 Quarter-finals 7th 5 3 1 1 8 3

Along with having the most World Cup wins compared to any other nation (5), Brazil is also the only team on the planet to qualify for every single iteration of the tournament.

The country hasn’t won the competition since 2002, and while finishing in the quarter-finals all but once in the five times since then, the Brazil World Cup history is still wildly successful.

Brazil has finished as runners-up twice, third place twice, fourth place twice, the quarter-finals six times, Round of 16 twice, and have only failed to get out of the opening group stage on two occasions.

Brazil holds several major World Cup records, but that list is highlighted by most wins, most appearances, most games played, most goals scored and tied for second-most Finals appearances (second to Germany).

Brazil National Team All-Time Tournament Record, Top Goal Scorers, Best Moments

The Brazil national team’s World Cup history includes a combined record of 76 wins, 19 draws, 19 losses with 237 goals for and 109 goals against across each of the team’s previous 22 total appearances.

Ronaldo Nazario has the Brazil national team’s all-time leading goal scorer at the World Cup, with 15 to his name. Followed by R9, the legend Pele has scored 12 total goals which came while helping lead the country to three tournament wins. Ademir, Vava, and Jairzinho have each scored nine Brazil World Cup goals, while Leonidas da Silva, Neymar, and Rivaldo have eached scored eight goals.

Additionally, Pele is the most successful World Cup player of all-time, as he is the only player in history to win the competition three times.

As Brazil is the most winning and experienced team in World Cup history, the national team’s list of top goal scorers is longer than any other country, as they have 81 total players who have scored in the tournament.

Along with the nation’s illustrious history, there are a few moments that stand out for Brazil at the World Cup. Of those include each the national team’s wins in the Final, highlighted by Carlos Alberto’s goal in 1970, Ronaldo winning the World Cup in 2002, and Pele’s legendary goals in 1958 and 1970.

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The Brazil World Cup history is unrivaled by any other national team on the planet. While other countries have seen more success recently, no team has more legends, wins, or success at the most famous football tournament.

Though this 2026 Brazil national team might not be expected to win the competition, led by Vinicius Jr., Marquinhos, Casemiro, Raphinha, and Neymar, there is hope the Seleção can once again bring the country to glory for a sixth time in World Cup history.