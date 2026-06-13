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Brazil World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players And Their Club Teams

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Club Teams For Brazil World Cup Squad
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RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 04: Players of Brazil pose for the team photo prior to the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Chile at Maracana Stadium on September 04, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The five-time champions, Brazil, are one of the most notable teams competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While their squad might not be as stacked compared to years past, the roster, led by head coach Carlo Ancelotti, features top-tier talent playing on some of the best club teams in the world.

Ahead of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup opener against Morocco, here’s a full list of their squad, and the club teams represented by each of the 26 players competing in the tournament.

Club Teams For Brazil World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and league countries for the players on the 2026 Brazil World Cup squad, which is commonly known as O Seleção:

Goalkeepers:

Alisson: Liverpool, English Premier League (England)

Ederson: Fenerbahce, Turkish Süper Lig (Turkiye)

Weverton: Grêmio, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A (Brazil)

Defenders:

Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2026

GettyBUDAPEST, HUNGARY – MAY 30: Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the warm up prior to the UEFA Champions League Final 2026 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal FC at Puskas Arena on May 30, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Marquinhos (C): Paris Saint-Germain, French Ligue 1 (France)

Danilo Luiz: Flamengo, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

Alex Sandro: Flamengo, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

Gabriel Magalhaes: Arsenal, English Premier League

Bremer: Juventus, Italian Serie A (Italy)

Roger Ibanez: Al-Ahli, Saudi Pro League (Saudi Arabia)

Douglas Santos: Zenit Saint Petersburg, Russian Premier League (Russia)

Leo Pereira: Flamengo, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

Midfielders:

Brazil World Cup club teams

GettyRIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – MAY 31: Casemiro of Brazil celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the international friendly match between Brazil and Panama at Maracana Stadium on May 31, 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Casemiro: Manchester United, English Premier League

Ederson: Atalanta, Italian Serie A

Lucas Paqueta: Flamengo, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

Bruno Guimaraes: Newcastle United, English Premier League

Fabinho: Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League

Danilo Santos: Botafogo, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

Forwards:

FBL-WC-2026-TRAINING-BRA

Neymar: Santos, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid, Spanish LaLiga (Spain)

Raphinha: Barcelona, Spanish LaLiga

Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal, English Premier League

Matheus Cunha: Manchester United, English Premier League

Endrick: on loan to Lyon, French Ligue A, returning to Real Madrid (LaLiga) this summer

Luiz Henrique: Zenit Saint Petersburg, Russian Premier League

Igor Thiago: Brentford, English Premier League

Rayan: Bournemouth, English Premier League

Those are the club teams for all 26 players on the 2026 Brazil World Cup squad.

Stats Breakdown For Club Teams On Brazil Squad

FBL-WC-2026-PRESSER-BRA

GettyBrazil’s Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures during a press conference at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 12, 2026, on the eve of the 2026 World Cup football match between Brazil and Morocco. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

Interestingly enough, while a majority of national teams competing in the World Cup see a majority of their players coming from the country’s domestic club leagues, that is not the case for the highly talented Brazil squad.

With eight players in England’s top flight, here’s a brief breakdown of the Premier League players on the Brazil World Cup squad: Arsenal [2], Manchester United [2], Liverpool [1], Newcastle United [1], Brentford [1], and Bournemouth [1].

After that, in somewhat surprising fashion, there are seven players in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. Four are on Flamengo, one of the most popular and successful teams in the league, while Botafogo, Santos, and Grêmio are each represented by one player.

With those two club leagues holding a large majority of the Brazil World Cup squad players, after that, the list spreads out a bit, but here’s the breakdown:

Spanish LaLiga – two players, Real Madrid [1], Barcelona [1]

French Ligue 1: two players, Paris Saint-Germain [1], Lyon [1]

Italian Serie A: two players, Juventus [1], Atalanta [1]

Saudi Pro League: two players, Al-Ahli [1], Al-Ittihad [1]

Russian Premier League: two players, both on Zenit Saint Petersburg

Turkish Süper Lig: one player, Fenerbahçe

Now that you know a bit more about where the players on the Brazil World Cup squad play, keep an eye out for their games in the tournament.

O Seleção starts their campaign against Morocco, with that game set for Saturday, June 13, at 6 pm EST/ 7 pm Sao Paulo time, in New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Gregorski is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy Sports. He has years of sports writing experience covering the NBA, NFL, college football and basketball, international soccer, and Formula One. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was the assistant sports editor for the award-winning CU Independent student publication. More about Eli Gregorski

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Brazil World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players And Their Club Teams

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