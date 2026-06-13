Brazil World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players And Their Club Teams

The five-time champions, Brazil, are one of the most notable teams competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While their squad might not be as stacked compared to years past, the roster, led by head coach Carlo Ancelotti, features top-tier talent playing on some of the best club teams in the world.

Ahead of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup opener against Morocco, here’s a full list of their squad, and the club teams represented by each of the 26 players competing in the tournament.

Club Teams For Brazil World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and league countries for the players on the 2026 Brazil World Cup squad, which is commonly known as O Seleção:

Goalkeepers:

Alisson: Liverpool, English Premier League (England)

Ederson: Fenerbahce, Turkish Süper Lig (Turkiye)

Weverton: Grêmio, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A (Brazil) Defenders:

Marquinhos (C): Paris Saint-Germain, French Ligue 1 (France)

Danilo Luiz: Flamengo, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

Alex Sandro: Flamengo, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

Gabriel Magalhaes: Arsenal, English Premier League

Bremer: Juventus, Italian Serie A (Italy) Roger Ibanez: Al-Ahli, Saudi Pro League (Saudi Arabia) Douglas Santos: Zenit Saint Petersburg, Russian Premier League (Russia) Leo Pereira: Flamengo, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A Midfielders: Casemiro: Manchester United, English Premier League Ederson: Atalanta, Italian Serie A Lucas Paqueta: Flamengo, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A Bruno Guimaraes: Newcastle United, English Premier League Fabinho: Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League Danilo Santos: Botafogo, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A Forwards: Neymar: Santos, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid, Spanish LaLiga (Spain) Raphinha: Barcelona, Spanish LaLiga Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal, English Premier League Matheus Cunha: Manchester United, English Premier League Endrick: on loan to Lyon, French Ligue A, returning to Real Madrid (LaLiga) this summer Luiz Henrique: Zenit Saint Petersburg, Russian Premier League Igor Thiago: Brentford, English Premier League Rayan: Bournemouth, English Premier League Those are the club teams for all 26 players on the 2026 Brazil World Cup squad.

Stats Breakdown For Club Teams On Brazil Squad

Interestingly enough, while a majority of national teams competing in the World Cup see a majority of their players coming from the country’s domestic club leagues, that is not the case for the highly talented Brazil squad.

With eight players in England’s top flight, here’s a brief breakdown of the Premier League players on the Brazil World Cup squad: Arsenal [2], Manchester United [2], Liverpool [1], Newcastle United [1], Brentford [1], and Bournemouth [1].

After that, in somewhat surprising fashion, there are seven players in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. Four are on Flamengo, one of the most popular and successful teams in the league, while Botafogo, Santos, and Grêmio are each represented by one player.

With those two club leagues holding a large majority of the Brazil World Cup squad players, after that, the list spreads out a bit, but here’s the breakdown:

Spanish LaLiga – two players, Real Madrid [1], Barcelona [1]

French Ligue 1: two players, Paris Saint-Germain [1], Lyon [1]

Italian Serie A: two players, Juventus [1], Atalanta [1]

Saudi Pro League: two players, Al-Ahli [1], Al-Ittihad [1]

Russian Premier League: two players, both on Zenit Saint Petersburg

Turkish Süper Lig: one player, Fenerbahçe

Now that you know a bit more about where the players on the Brazil World Cup squad play, keep an eye out for their games in the tournament.

Play

O Seleção starts their campaign against Morocco, with that game set for Saturday, June 13, at 6 pm EST/ 7 pm Sao Paulo time, in New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.