World Cup Weather: How Wind Could Alter Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Match

The weather forecast for Canada’s historic World Cup opener contains one potential wrinkle. While rain and thunderstorms are out of the picture, strong wind gusts at BMO Field in Toronto could affect how Friday’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina unfolds.

With temperatures near 82 degrees Fahrenheit and no precipitation expected, the wind stands as the lone weather factor with any realistic chance of affecting tactics, particularly on crosses, long balls and dead-ball situations.

Weather Forecast: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Environment Canada’s Friday morning forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud through the afternoon, a daytime high of 82 with a humidex reading around 31, and west winds at nearly 20 mph gusting to more than 30 mph during the match window. No weather alerts are in effect as of kickoff. The UV index sits at 9 — rated “very high” — with direct sun exposure adding to the heat load when clouds part, according to Environment Canada.

Morning showers ended early. The 3–5 p.m. ET window carries no precipitation risk in the updated forecast data, with conditions improving through the evening and a post-match overnight low around 63 degrees Fahrenheit. Thunderstorm worries that appeared in some pre-tournament outlooks did not show up in Friday’s issued forecast, according to Environment Canada.

The gusts are what could affect play on the pitch. Gusts of 30 mph are enough to push aerial balls off their intended lines and complicate set-piece delivery from both attacking flanks. Service from wide areas — particularly through Canada’s preferred left attacking corridor — could be affected by wind drift. Dead-ball specialists on both teams will need to account for the sustained westerly direction before committing to a delivery. Neither side is likely to abandon its game plan, but the wind adds a layer of intrigue every time the ball goes airborne.

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Match Preview

Friday’s match is the first-ever meeting between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the men’s senior level, according to Opta Analyst. It also stands as the first men’s World Cup match played on Canadian soil — a milestone 40 years in the making since Canada’s lone prior home-continent World Cup appearance in 1986, when the global tournament was played in Mexico.

Canada arrives unbeaten in eight matches, recording six clean sheets over that span. World Soccer Talk confirmed the starting XI: Maxime Crépeau in goal; Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, and Richie Laryea across the back; Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Koné, and Liam Millar in midfield; Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi up front. Eustaquio wears the captain’s armband.

Alphonso Davies, still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered May 6 during Bayern Munich’s UEFA Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain, is listed among the substitutes, according to World Soccer Talk. He has not appeared for the national team in 2026, with coach Jesse Marsch and Canada’s medical staff choosing not to risk a setback.

Bosnia and Herzegovina arrives with momentum after eliminating both Wales and Italy on penalty kicks in qualifying rounds. Ermedin Demirovic starts up front in their confirmed XI, with Edin Džeko available from the bench. Canada has yet to earn a point across its previous six World Cup matches, spanning 1986 and 2022. Group B also includes Qatar and heavy favorites Switzerland, with the expanded 48-team format advancing the top two finishers from each group, according to MLS Soccer, plus the eight best third-place sides to the Round of 32.