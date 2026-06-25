Canada’s Promise David Reacts to Scoring His First-Ever World Cup Goal

Promise David shared his reaction after scoring his first-ever World Cup goal during Canada‘s Group B matchup against Switzerland.

David entered the match in the 75th minute as a substitute for Tajon Buchanan, and immediately made an impact. Canada was in dire need of a goal after conceding two early goals at the start of the 2nd half. The 24-year-old delivered, scoring a goal off a cross by Nathan Saliba.

“As the play was developing, I went to stand offside to give myself a couple yards, because I knew the ball’s going wide,” David said during his post-match interview. “Saliba made a great run inside and a great touch down.”

He continued:

“As I saw [Saliba] touch down, I didn’t need to say much. I saw his eyes scan over to me. So, I had two options, go first post or hang at the back,” David said during his post-match interview. “Saliba put a great ball straight through the defense. I’m just thankful I have long legs.”

Despite the goal, the hosts were unable to score an equalizer and fell to Switzerland 2-1. As a result, the Swiss will advance to the Round of 32 as the Group B winners, while the Canadians will advance as the Group B runner-up.

Promise David’s Ex-Coach Praises His Journey to the World Cup

Promise David has not had an easy path to the World Cup. Whether it was injuries or the challenges he faced on his journey to the professional level, David overcame plenty of adversity.

Carmine Isacco, who coached David during his time with Vaughan SC, praised the 24-year-old for never giving up. Isacco pointed to David’s resilience and work ethic as important character traits that helped him prove his doubters wrong.

“[David] will be there for the group. Whatever you need, whatever it takes, he’ll be there. Is his tactical game incredibly refined? Absolutely not,” Isacco told The Game Plan. “His pressing, is it refined? No, absolutely not. But, will he be in the box to get that goal? Will he be a situational player to make a difference, to create space for someone else? Absolutely.”

Isacco also highlighted David’s personality off the pitch, calling him a player that everybody wants to see succeed.

“[David’s] the most likable person in the world, he’s just one of those kids that you want to see do well.”

Isacco Says David Always Played With a Chip on His Shoulder

Isacco also revealed that David always played with a chip on his shoulder. He was constantly told he was not good enough to reach the next level. However, he stayed focused and determined to make it.

Isacco believes those qualities are a perfect representation of the CanMNT.

“People write books about grit and desire, and this kid is another one of those players on the national team that exemplifies everything,” Isacco told The Game Plan. “Another one that was told he wasn’t good enough for a long time, and that chip on his shoulder just grew stronger and his mentality just grew stronger. But, the difference between him and everyone else is that he does it with a smile on his face every single day.”