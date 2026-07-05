Norway’s Next Game: Who Do The Vikings Play Next in World Cup Schedule?

Norway’s World Cup journey continues as the Vikings pursue a historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Here’s who they play next, plus the date, kickoff time and tournament implications.

Whether Norway advances or is eliminated, here’s the latest on the Vikings’ next scheduled World Cup match, including their opponent, kickoff time and path through the knockout bracket.

Norway reached the quarterfinals by eliminating Brazil in the Round of 16 Sunday at MetLife Stadium, in a stunning 2-1 upset that knocks out the five-time champion and vaults Erling Haaland’s squad into territory Norway has never occupied at a men’s World Cup.

Norway’s next match is set for Saturday, July 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, according to ESPN‘s official tournament bracket.

The opponent waiting in Miami Gardens won’t be known until Mexico and England finish playing Sunday night at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. That match determines which team inherits the challenge of facing a Norway side that just knocked out Brazil.

A win in Miami Gardens would send Norway into a semifinal Wednesday, July 15, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Vikings would face the winner of a bracket featuring Argentina, Egypt, Switzerland and Colombia, whose Round of 16 matches play out Tuesday, July 7, in Atlanta and Vancouver, respectively, ahead of a Kansas City meeting on July 11.

Beyond that lies the July 19 final back at MetLife Stadium, the same venue where Norway eliminated Brazil. The other semifinal bracket includes France, Morocco, Paraguay, Canada, Portugal, Spain, the United States and Belgium, according to the full tournament path detailed by Yahoo Sports.

Erling Haaland and Norway Await Quarterfinal Opponent

The win arrives in the tournament’s newly expanded 48-team format, which has already reshuffled expectations across the United States, Mexico and Canada with a string of results few had forecast in the buildup to the summer. Norway’s group-stage run set up Sunday’s meeting with Brazil, and the Vikings delivered when the stakes rose highest.

Haaland’s presence up top has anchored Norway’s attack throughout the knockout stage, and Sunday’s result adds a marquee scalp to a résumé that already includes a run through the group phase without a loss. The quarterfinal now becomes the next test of whether this Norway squad can sustain its form against elite opposition.

Norway’s slot in the bracket was locked the moment the final whistle sounded against Brazil, with no reseeding permitted at any stage of the knockout rounds, according to the official bracket structure published by FIFA. Mexico and England will decide who fills the other side of that quarterfinal.

Norway’s World Cup Path Beyond the Quarterfinal

Norway has never advanced this far in a men’s World Cup, and Haaland now stands two wins from a final in the same stadium where his team’s tournament-defining moment against Brazil just unfolded. That would mean a return trip to New Jersey two weeks after the Brazil result, this time with the trophy on the line rather than a quarterfinal berth.

None of that is guaranteed, and Norway’s immediate focus stays fixed on Miami Gardens rather than any hypothetical final. But the bracket math is now set in stone through the semifinal round, meaning every remaining step of Norway’s route runs through venues and dates that won’t change regardless of who advances out of Mexico City.

The next step depends entirely on what happens Sunday night, when Mexico and England settle the identity of Norway’s quarterfinal opponent under the lights at Estadio Azteca.