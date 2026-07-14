Erling Haaland Links Up With Zlatan Ibrahimovic After World Cup Exit

After Norway‘s quarterfinal exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, star striker Erling Haaland finally linked up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Haaland has been compared to Ibrahimovic due to their tall stature, goal-scoring prowess and long locks.

In a post on Zlatan’s Instagram, the two towering strikers finally came together face to face.

“The power is in the hair,” Zlatan wrote.

Haaland is coming off a sensational World Cup debut, scoring seven goals in five appearances. He led Norway to the quarterfinals, but they fell short against England 2-1.

Zlatan, on the other hand, has turned into one of the most popular pundits during the tournament for Fox Sports.

Zlatan Ibrahomivic’s Advice to Erling Haaland

In an appearance on James Corden’s After Hours, Erling Haaland revealed that he received a phone call from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and was given some friendly advice.

“Zlatan, you know what he told me? ‘Never cut your hair because the strength is in the hair,'” Haaland said, via Fox Sports. “What can I do? I have to listen to him, no?”

The Swedish legend confirmed the story live on air after Norway’s win against Ivory Coast in the Round of 32.

“I truly believed that when I was playing,” Ibrahimovic said. “When things were going well, I had my ponytail.

“I remember when Haaland showed up on the big stage, we had the same agent, who unfortunately passed away a couple of years ago. I saw him with his long ponytail, and my agent was telling me, ‘Listen, I saw Zlatan in him,’ and I said, ‘You keep that hair because that hair is going to take you where you want to go.'”

Haaland and Zlatan were both represented by Mino Raiola before the agent passed away in April 2022.

Erling Haaland on Norway’s World Cup Run

Speaking to reporters after Norway’s exit from the World Cup, Erling Haaland was still smiling and answering questions. Haaland looked at the positives rather than focus on the loss to England.

“I think how we put Norway on the map is maybe one thing that touches me the most,” Haaland said, via USA Today’s Meghan L. Hall. “I think with the (viking) row, how good people we are … I think that really touches me, and we put Norway on the map. Hopefully, now, we can establish something when it comes to Euros, World Cups and everything because our generation is amazing.”

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Norway made a lot of noise in the World Cup, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in its history. They returned after a 28-year absence, and it seems like they are entering their golden generation.

Haaland is set to take a vacation before returning to club football. He’s still signed under contract with Manchester City in the English Premier League.