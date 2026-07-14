France vs Spain: Deschamps Makes Painful Admission Before Massive World Cup Semi-Final

The France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final is set to be one of the biggest matches of the tournament, and France head coach Didier Deschamps believes it could produce an unforgettable contest. Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s meeting at Dallas Stadium, Deschamps praised Spain’s recent form and admitted the European champions deserve to be considered the favorites.

He also pointed to the attacking quality on both sides, saying fans could witness one of the best games of the World Cup. The winner will secure a place in Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final against either England or Argentina, making the France vs Spain clash one of the most important matches of the tournament.

France vs Spain: Deschamps Calls Spain the Favorites

Deschamps said Spain has earned its status as the favorite because of what it has achieved over the past two years.

“I’ve said several times that Spain is the favorite, and I still believe that. That comes from what they’ve shown in recent matches, especially in the Nations League and the European Championship. Apart from their first game against Cape Verde, they have confirmed why people see them as the team to beat.”

The French manager also dismissed suggestions that he was trying to increase the pressure on Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

“I’m not trying to put any extra pressure on Luis or his team. He already knows the expectations surrounding Spain.”

Spain has reached the FIFA World Cup semi-finals after conceding only one goal in six matches. They have continued the impressive form that saw them win UEFA Euro 2024 and defeat France in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semi-final.

France Coach Expects Spectacular FIFA World Cup Semi-Final

Deschamps believes Spain’s balance in attack and defense has made them one of the strongest teams in the competition.

Spain is a team that knows how to attack and defend very well. They’ve only conceded one goal in six or seven matches, which shows how strong they are defensively.”

Despite Spain’s defensive record, the France coach expects an open contest because both teams have dangerous attacking players.

“We also have a very dangerous attack, so it could be a spectacular game between two teams with a lot of attacking quality. At the same time, Luis and I both know how important it is to defend well. With the quality both teams have going forward, we’re expecting a very exciting match.”

France will look to Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé to provide the goals, while Spain has relied on Rodri and Lamine Yamal to guide their possession-based style throughout the tournament.

World Cup Semi-Final Winner Will Face England or Argentina

The France vs Spain showdown also gives Deschamps the opportunity to reach a third straight FIFA World Cup final. However, the veteran coach said his players are focused only on the challenge in front of them.

“The past is in the past, they did win in the past, but I am looking forward to tomorrow. We are now at another level. We want to be in the final.”

Spain arrives with confidence after a series of consistent performances, while France hopes their experience in major tournaments will help them secure another place in the final.

With a place in the FIFA World Cup final at stake, France vs Spain brings together two of international football’s strongest teams. Both nations have impressed throughout the competition, and Tuesday’s semi-final will decide who moves one step closer to lifting the biggest trophy in world football.