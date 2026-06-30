France vs Sweden Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The France national football team faced the Sweden national football team on Tuesday in a crucial FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash, with the match deciding a place in the Round of 16. France entered the knockout match after finishing top of Group I with a perfect record, while Sweden qualified as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams. The winner of France vs Sweden would advance to face the Paraguay national football team on July 4 in Philadelphia, adding even greater importance to the contest at MetLife Stadium.

France vs Sweden Form and Head-to-Head

The buildup to France vs Sweden centered on the impressive form of the French side. Didier Deschamps’s team advanced through the group stage without dropping a point, scoring 10 goals against Senegal, Iraq, and Norway while conceding only twice.

Sweden reached the knockout stage after a more difficult campaign. The Scandinavian side defeated Tunisia 5–1, suffered a heavy loss to the Netherlands, and drew with Japan to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

Historically, France held the advantage in this fixture across all competitions, winning 12 previous meetings compared to Sweden’s six, with five matches ending in draws. Statistical models also favored France before kickoff because of their attacking form and defensive record during the tournament.

Team News and Key Players

Kylian Mbappé entered the match with four World Cup goals and remained France’s biggest attacking threat alongside Ousmane Dembélé.

Sweden looked to Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres to provide goals. However, the absence of injured defender Isak Hien weakened the team’s back line.

Most pre-match predictions favored France to progress, with their strong group-stage performances making them one of the favorites to reach the later rounds of the tournament.