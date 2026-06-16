Norway World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players and Their Clubs

One of the predicted dark horses for this year’s FIFA World Cup is Norway, with Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard at the helm. They start their tournament on Tuesday against Iraq inside the Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

The Gresshingstene is currently favored to finish second in Group I behind France and ahead of Senegal and Iraq, as per Polymarket. They are back in the World Cup for the first time since 1998, when they reached the Round of 16.

Before their opener against Iraq, let’s look at Norway’s World Cup squad and their respective clubs at the professional level.

Clubs of 2026 FIFA World Cup Norway Squad

Here is the complete list of Norway’s 26-player squad along with their respective parent clubs.

Goalkeepers: Orjan Nyland (Sevilla), Sander Tangvik (Hamburg) and Egil Selvik (Watford)

Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer (Brentford), Leo Ostigard (Genoa), David Moller Wolfe (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Fredrik Andre Bjorkan (Bodo/Glimt), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino), Torbjørn Heggem (Bologna), Sondre Langas (Derby County), Henrik Falchener (Viking), and Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Morten Thorsby (Cremonese), Patrick Berg (Bodo/Glimt), Sander Berge (Fulham), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers), Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Oscar Bobb (Fulham) and Jens Petter Hauge (Bodo/Glimt)

Forwards: Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid), Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Jorgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace)

Norway’s manager Stale Solbakken has been in charge since 2020. He has a record of 32 wins, 12 losses and 12 draws.

League Breakdown of Norway Squad

Nine of the 26 players on the squad are based in England, with six playing for English Premier League clubs, including Erling Haaland at Manchester City and Martin Odegaard at Arsenal. The other three are representing clubs from the EFL Championship.

Five players are in Italy, four of whom are in Serie A and one in Serie B. Three players are in Germany’s Bundesliga, signed to clubs Borussia Dortmund, Hamburg and RB Leipzig.

Four players are in the Iberian Peninsula, with two players each at Spain’s La Liga and Portugal’s Primeira Liga. There’s one player also at the Scottish Premier League, representing Celtic.

The last four players are in Norway’s Eliteserien, with three players for Bodo/Glimt and one player for Vikings.

Norway Group Stage Schedule

The Gresshingstene’s opening World Cup match against Iraq is tonight at Boston Stadium in Foxborough. It starts at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Norway’s next match is scheduled for June 22 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They will face Senegal, with kick-off time at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Their final group stage match is on June 26 against France. It will be held at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, and it has a kick-off time set at 3:00 p.m. EST.