Italy’s 2006 World Cup Winners Reflect 20 Years Later

It has been 20 years since Italy won its 4th World Cup in Berlin, Germany. Now, on the anniversary, many of the Azzurri stars are reflecting on reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

Italy and France were involved in a back-and-forth match that required a penalty shootout to determine a winner. France played the final minutes of extra time with 10 men after captain Zinedine Zidane was sent off in the 110th minute for headbutting Marco Materazzi.

Fabio Grosso, a hero during the tournament, scored the winning penalty to secure Italy’s World Cup victory. Italy’s triumph capped off a spectacular tournament, during which the team conceded just two goals. What makes that stat even more impressive is that the only goals Italy allowed were an own goal and penalty kick.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon never once conceded a goal from open play during the tournament.

Italy’s 2006 World Cup Winners Reflect on 20th Anniversary

Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning squad formed a strong bond through their experience and triumph. Each player has become beloved within the Italian soccer community for his heroics and contributions.

Italian defender Gianluca Zambrotta reflected on the World Cup victory as an unforgettable moment in his life and career.

“It was a tremendous joy, obviously, and it’s something that I remember every day,” Zambrotta told The Game Plan. “It’s something that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Marco Materazzi, who scored the equalizing goal in the 1st half, fondly remembered that day.

“20 years later, I returned to Berlin. The stairs, the corner of my goal, the penalty spot, it’s all still there,” Materazzi wrote on Instagram. “The greatest day of my life. July 9, 2006. It feels like yesterday.”

Fabio Cannavaro, Italy’s captain at the 2006 World Cup, shared a video alongside a caption on his Instagram account.

“Twenty years ago today. Always [heart emoji].”

“So we don’t forget. 20 years ago [heart emoji],” wrote Andrea Pirlo on Instagram.

“Finish what you started. Campioni del Mondo,” Alessandro Del Piero wrote on Instagram:

Gianluigi Buffon Pens Heartfelt Tribute to His Italian Teammates

Gianluigi Buffon penned a heartfelt tribute to his Italian teammates from the 2006 World Cup. The legendary goalkeeper expressed gratitude for what they had accomplished and described the pride of representing Italy.

There are days that don’t belong only to those who lived them. They belong to an entire nation. July 9, 2006, is one of those days. 20 years later, that memory is just as powerful: the embrace of an extraordinary team, the joy of millions of Italians, the pride of wearing that shirt and writing a page of history together,” Buffon wrote on Instagram.

Buffon acknowledged Italy’s shortcomings in recent years. However, he made it clear that his support for the national team has never wavered.

“Our love for the Azzurri never changes, and it never fades. It’s a bond that endures through time, through victories, disappointments, and fresh starts,” he wrote. “Thank you to my teammates, the staff, and all the Italians who dreamed with us. That night will forever remain one of the greatest chapters in our history. And it will continue to remind us what it means to represent Italy.”