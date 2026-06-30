Ivory Coast vs Norway Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Ivory Coast national football team played against Norway on Tuesday in a FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match at AT&T Stadium. The Ivory Coast vs Norway clash marked the start of the knockout stage for both nations, with the winner earning a place in the Round of 16 against Brazil. Both teams had impressed during the group stage, making Ivory Coast vs Norway one of the most anticipated knockout fixtures of the tournament.

Ivory Coast vs Norway Tournament Journey

The buildup to the Ivory Coast vs Norway featured two teams that qualified as runners-up in their respective groups. Ivory Coast reached the knockout rounds after defeating Ecuador 1–0, losing 2–1 to Germany, and beating Curaçao 2–0. The African side impressed defensively, trailing for only a few minutes on the scoreboard throughout the group stage.

Norway also advanced after opening with a 4–1 win over Iraq and a 3–2 victory over Senegal before falling 4–1 to France in their final group match. Manager Ståle Solbakken rested several first-team players in that defeat, ensuring his squad entered the knockout round with fresh legs.

Team News and Key Players

Ivory Coast manager Emerse Faé faced a defensive concern with Wilfried Singo doubtful because of a hamstring injury. Guéla Doué was expected to replace him if needed.

In attack, Nicolas Pépé entered the match with two World Cup goals, while young midfielder Yan Diomandé continued to impress after a strong group stage.

Norway welcomed back Erling Haaland and captain Martin Ødegaard after both were rested in the previous match. However, defender Julian Ryerson was expected to miss the game through injury.

With a place in the Round of 16 at stake, Ivory Coast vs Norway promised to be one of the standout matches of the World Cup knockout stage.