Niko Sigur’s Ex-Coach Opens Up on His Rise From York U to Canada’s World Cup Squad

When Niko Sigur joined the York Lions, few people saw a future World Cup player. His former coach, Carmine Isacco, however, did. Years before Sigur earned a spot on Canada‘s roster, he stood out with his drive, skill, and commitment to improvement.

Now, as Canada prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico and the United States, Isacco reflected on moments that shaped Sigur’s career.

Isacco is well respected within the Canadian soccer community. He has played a role in developing several national team players through various programs.

Currently, Isacco serves as the master coach of the York Lions, overseeing the men’s and women’s program. York University soccer is regarded as one of the top programs in Canada.

The 2026 World Cup marks the second straight tournament in which a former York Lions player will represent Canada. The first was Mark-Anthony Kaye, and now Sigur joins him, an impressive feat for York’s soccer program.

For Isacco, it represents a source of pride to have been part of Sigur’s journey.

“[Sigur] deserves all the credit. He’s come from difficult situations and most people when they’re told they’re not good enough, they kind of go into a shell, but he used that chip on his shoulder to get better and improve himself everyday,” Isacco told The Game Plan. “He’s made some good choices. We think we were one of the good choices he made to get him going.”

Carmine Isacco Recalls Niko Sigur’s Impact on the York Lions as a Freshman

What made Niko Sigur standout among his peers was his immediate impact on the York Lions as a freshman. Carmine Isacco noted that this is very difficult to accomplish, especially after losing out on valuable game experience due to the pandemic.

“It’s tough for a first year player to come in and make an impact like did, but he was fantastic with us and that kind of what spring boarded him to new horizons,” Isacco told The Game Plan. “He’s a very humble kid and one of the most focused human beings I’ve met. We gave him every chance to be successful and he took it and ran with it.”

Sigur delivered in a crucial moment that season. He scored a dramatic 119th minute game-winning goal that sent the York Lions to the 2021 OUA Finals.

“We went down a man in the semi-final of the OUA [playoffs] and it was just like we were playing even strength because he was just doing so much work and obviously, went box-to-box to start the action for the winning goal and he was incredibly mobile, active, efficient, and he made the group better,” Isacco said.

Isacco Says Sigur Can be Utilized in Different Situations for Canada

Isacco also believes Sigur’s versatility will make him an asset for Canada head coach Jesse Marsch.

Sigur primarily played as a defensive midfielder at York. However, Marsch has used him at fullback. Isacco believes that comfort in different roles can create more tactical options.

“Nico picks his time off a switch, picks his time to invert, to get into situations, so I think there’s going to be a lot of useful time for him. Whether it’s when Richie [Laryea] needs a break or Alistair [Johnston], when the tactical game plan is a little different and if they need it, even in the middle of the field.”