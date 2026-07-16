Jude Bellingham Explains Viral Lionel Messi World Cup Confrontation

Jude Bellingham found himself at the center of a viral moment with Lionel Messi before Argentina ended England’s World Cup run in heartbreaking fashion. The two stars exchanged words during the first half of Wednesday’s semifinal, creating one of the defining images from Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 victory, Goal reports.

“The chat with Messi? Actually, we were arguing about a foul. It wasn’t anything serious. I’m sure everyone will make a big deal out of it, but it was nothin,” Bellingham said, as quoted by AS.

The England midfielder downplayed the incident after the match and made clear that neither player carried any hostility beyond the initial disagreement. Instead, the confrontation reflected the pressure of a semifinal in which both teams stood one victory away from playing for the World Cup.

Jude Bellingham Details What Lionel Messi Said

The argument followed a first-half refereeing decision that went Argentina’s way. Bellingham believed an earlier challenge should have produced a foul for England, while Messi countered by mentioning a separate incident involving himself.

“I thought there was a foul earlier, and he said, ‘What about the one I was fouled on?’ And I said, ‘You’re tough enough to take it,’ you know what I mean,” Bellingham explained.

That account turned an apparently heated confrontation into a relatively ordinary disagreement between two fiercely competitive players. Bellingham understood that the clip would attract attention, especially because it involved Messi, but he insisted the moment never became personal.

Bellingham also spoke warmly about the Argentine captain once the match ended. Although the result left him devastated, the England star still appreciated the opportunity to share the field with a player of Messi’s stature.

“Obviously, I’m on the losing side, which hurts a lot, but it’s a privilege to play against one of the best,” Bellingham said.

However, that admiration offered little comfort after England watched a potential World Cup final appearance disappear during a stunning closing stretch.

Lionel Messi Drives Argentina’s Late Comeback

England appeared ready to reach its first World Cup final since winning the tournament in 1966. Anthony Gordon gave the Three Lions the advantage in the 55th minute after Nicolas Tagliafico failed to clear the danger.

Declan Rice collected the loose ball and played Morgan Rogers through during the buildup. Gordon then finished the opportunity to put England within touching distance of Sunday’s championship match against Spain.

Argentina responded by increasing the pressure while England retreated toward its own goal. Messi eventually found Enzo Fernandez near the edge of the penalty area in the 85th minute, and Fernandez drove a 20-meter strike beyond Jordan Pickford to equalize.

The reigning champions completed the comeback seven minutes later. Alexis Mac Allister struck the post, but Messi recovered possession and attacked down the right side. His delivery found Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the deciding goal after entering as a substitute in the 81st minute.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni credited his players for finding a way through England’s resistance, per Reuters.

“We are truly unique, and that’s not arrogance,” Scaloni said. “From the bottom of my heart, these players led us to victory. I’m lost for words. A joy for our country, for our people.”

The victory sent 39-year-old Messi and Argentina into a World Cup final against Spain while ending England’s latest attempt to capture another major international trophy.

Bellingham struggled to hide the weight of that disappointment. He apologized to England’s supporters and acknowledged the pain of delivering another familiar message after a tournament exit.

“It’s so heartbreaking,” Bellingham said. “I wanted to be part of the England team that has finally made it. To be here telling the fans the same things they’ve probably heard for years and years is truly heartbreaking. I’m sorry.”

For Bellingham, the brief confrontation with Messi may dominate social media discussion. His comments, however, showed that the disagreement ended on the field. The far more painful moment came later, when Messi helped Argentina erase England’s lead and end its World Cup dream.