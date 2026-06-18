Mexico National Team World Cup History: Best Finishes, Record, And More

As a co-host for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, there are high hopes for the Mexico national football team as the squad expects to finally get over the Round of 16 hump that the group hasn’t overcome in 40 years.

After winning its first game at this World Cup, Mexico currently sits atop Group A and can all but clinch a spot in the knockout round with a win over South Korea.

As the Mexico national team’s World Cup run continues, here’s a look at the country’s history in the tournament, including best finishes, all-time record, and top goal scorers.

Mexico National Team World Cup History

Mexico has appeared in the World Cup a total of 17 times, one of the most appearances out of any country in the world. The national team has only failed to qualify for the tournament on three occasions (1934, 1974, and 1982), withdrew in 1938 and was banned in 1990.

The Mexican national team did not make it past the group stage in its first six World Cup appearances from 1930-1966, but made the quarter-finals for the first time in 1970. The squad accomplished the same quarter-final feat in 1986, which remains the nation’s last time finishing the tournament that high.

The team, commonly known as El Tri, finished in the Round of 16 for seven World Cup competitions in a row from 1994 to 2018, with the highest finish coming tenth in 2014. Mexico then lost in the group stage in 2022.

In that span, Mexico’s biggest World Cup wins and runs came in each of its quarter-final appearances, beating Belgium in 1970 and a famous 1986 win against Bulgaria while hosting the competition.

Mexico is once again seeking what the nation calls the “Quinto Partido” or fifth match, which previously marked a quarter-final appearance. But now, with the expanded World Cup field, Mexico would need another win to advance that far.

Mexico has played a total of 60 World Cup matches with a combined record of 17 wins, 15 draws, 28 losses, with a total of 62 goals for and 101 goals against.

The nation’s top World Cup goal scorers are Luis Hernandez and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, both of whom have four total goals at the tournament. Two players have scored three goals, and eight players have scored twice.

Mexico World Cup 2026 Run And Schedule

Despite the relatively strong Mexico World Cup history, none of those previous top finishes matter in the iteration of the tournament, as this 2026 squad hopes to create its own history and legendary moments while co-hosting the competition.

Mexico is in Group A alongside South Africa, South Korea, and Czechia. Here are the national team’s finishes and schedule in the World Cup so far.

June 11, 2026: Mexico vs South Africa – Mexico City Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT) – RESULT: 2-0 W

June 18, 2026: Mexico vs South Korea – Guadalajara Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

June 24, 2026: Mexico vs Czechia – Mexico City Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

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The 2026 Mexico national team is expected to advance past the group stage and into the knockout round. After an opening win against South Africa, a victory over South Korea would clinch an appearance.

Mexico hasn’t made it past the Round of 16 in 40 years and has never advanced past the quarter-finals. However, with a majority of games on home soil, there is hope this World Cup squad can finally get over that hump.