Morocco Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Morocco has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the seventh time the country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. The Atlas Lions became the first African team in history to reach the semifinals. That historic run, which remains their best World Cup performance, came four years ago in Qatar.

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi announced the full squad earlier today. Achraf Hakimi is the captain and also the most experienced player in the squad with 95 caps. The right back from Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most important players in the squad. Other key players in the squad are Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid), Bilal El Khannouss (VfB Stuttgart), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal).

Full Squad Morocco For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal), Munir El Kajou (Renaissance Berkane), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (AS FAR)

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United), Nayef Aguerd (Olympique Marseille), Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace), Issa Diop (Fulham), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven), Zakaria El Ouahdi (KRC Genk), Redouane Halhal (Mechelen), Youssef Belammari (Al-Ahly)

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis), Azzedine Ounahi (Girona FC), Neil El Aynaoui (AS Roma), Bilal El Khannouss (VfB Stuttgart), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven), Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg), Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille LOSC), Gessime Yassine (Strasbourg)

Forwards: Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), Abde Ezzalzouli (Real Betis), Soufiane Rahimi (Al-Ain SC), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland), Ayoube Amaimouni (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Morocco had to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a group with Niger, Tanzania, Zambia, the Republic of the Congo, and Eritrea. Before the campaign started, there was already a change. Eritrea withdrew from the qualification process after the draw, citing concerns that players would seek political asylum if allowed to travel abroad. Because of this, the group proceeded with five countries. Morocco was the clear favorite to win the group and lived up to those expectations. The Atlas Lions were indomitable, sweeping the group stage by winning every single match.

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Morocco qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on September 5, 2025, at home in Rabat, where they beat Niger 5-0. Morocco also won their remaining two matches, finishing the group with a perfect 24 points and a 22-2 goal difference. Striker Ayoub El Kaabi was the top scorer for the Atlas Lions during the qualifiers with four goals. Just months before the World Cup, Walid Regragui resigned on March 5, 2026, with former youth team boss Mohamed Ouahbi stepping up as his successor.

2026 FIFA World Cup

Morocco is one of the four countries in Group C. The Atlas Lions open their World Cup on June 13 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where they will take on record champion Brazil. Six days later, they take on Scotland in Foxborough, Massachusetts. For their final group stage match, they have to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on Haiti on June 24. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Morocco Schedule