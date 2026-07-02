World Cup: Portugal vs. Croatia Round of 32 Betting Odds

Portugal and Croatia will face off in a star-studded Round of 32 matchup at the 2026 World Cup. One legend will likely play his final international match, as either Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modric will be eliminated. Portugal enter as betting favorites.

Portugal and Croatia will play at Toronto Stadium. It marks the final matchup to take place in Toronto, as the remaining Canadian-hosted matchups will take place at Vancouver Stadium.

The Round of 32 clash is certainly a hot ticket. Ticket prices soared once the matchup was made official. Toronto is home to large Portuguese and Croatian communities, so both national teams will receive strong support.

Portugal entered the World Cup with high expectations. The nation is led by Ronaldo, who aims to win the one trophy that has eluded his legendary career.

Although Ronaldo scored two goals against Uzbekistan, he was unable to find the back of the net against Colombia. Pundits were critical after the match, saying that it was not a strong performance for Portugal.

Meanwhile, Croatia finished as Group K runners-up after victories over Ghana and Panama. Croatia’s veteran core has shown it can still compete at the highest level. Modric, 40, continues to play a key role for the 2018 World Cup runners-up.

Although Croatia is coming off a win, oddsmakers still favor Portugal.

Portugal vs. Croatia Round of 32 Betting Odds

Portugal enters its Round of 32 matchup against Croatia as the betting favorite.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Portugal stands as a -135 favorite on the moneyline. A $20 wager on the 2016 European champions to win in regulation would return a total payout of $34.81.

Meanwhile, Croatia enters as sizable underdogs, sitting at +410. A $20 wager on the 2018 World Cup runner-ups to win in regulation would return a total payout of $102.

For bettors who believe extra time and/or penalties will be needed to decide a winner for Portugal vs. Croatia, that line stands at +260. The same $20 wager on a draw would return a total payout of $72.

Beyond the moneyline, the matchup features many appealing and lucrative options. Bettors may choose to place their bets on anytime goalscorers.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the betting favorite to not only score anytime, but also score the first goal in the match. His anytime goalscorer prop sits at +100, while the prop for the 41-year-old to score the first goal, stands at +330.

Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes are the next likely anytime goalscorers. Those lines sit at +650 and +750, respectively.

Ante Budimir is most likely to score for Croatia. His odds sit at +900, so bettors could see a significant payout.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Start?

One of the major talking points that remains is how Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez will use Ronaldo. Now that it is the knockout stage, every result is crucial.

Martinez has received strong criticism for starting Ronaldo despite his age and performances. The 41-year-old has also been criticized, with some claiming he hurts the team more than he helps at this stage of his career.

Players will be dealing with difficult playing conditions as the latest weather update is projecting high humidity. Temperatures are also forecast to reach 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit).

Martinez must decide whether to start Ronaldo or bring him off the bench as a high-impact substitute later in the match.