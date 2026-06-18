South Africa National Team 2026: All 26 World Cup Players And Club Teams

The South Africa national football team is hoping to do what no other squad in the country’s history has done before: advance past the group stage at the 2026 World Cup.

While South Africa has never been considered one of the top teams on the continent, as the nation heads into just its fourth World Cup appearance ever, its players, featured on some top club teams, are hoping to advance to the knockout round for the first time.

The South Africa World Cup squad lost its first game against Mexico, but it can bounce back as it plays Czechia in the second game of the tournament.

Here’s a look at the South African national team players and the club teams each represents when playing professionally.

South Africa National Team World Cup Club Teams

Ordered by position, here are all 26 players on the South African World Cup squad and the club teams represented on the roster:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol)

Of the 26 players on the South Africa national team, the local Premier Division has a majority of the squad (19 players) playing in its league. After that, the American MLS club league has two players, while the English EFL Championship, German 2. Bundesliga, Norwegian Eliteserien, Liga Portugal 2, and Cypriot First Division have one player represented in their respective leagues.

Going more specifically by club teams, the Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates each have eight players competing on the 2026 South Africa World Cup squad. After those two, other club teams each have just one player represented.

A player to watch on the South Africa squad is goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who, despite giving up two goals against Mexico, is known as one of the team’s best players.

South Africa World Cup Schedule And History

As mentioned, South Africa lost it’s first 2026 World Cup game against co-hosts Mexico 2-0, but are hoping to bounce back after that opening defeat and advance past the group stage.

South Africa is in Group A alongside Mexico, Czechia, and South Korea. Here is the squad’s schedule for the rest of the group stage:

June 11, 2026: Mexico vs South Africa – Mexico City Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)

June 18, 2026: South Africa vs Czechia – Atlanta Stadium (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT)

June 24, 2026: South Africa vs South Korea – Monterrey Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

The South Africa national team has never made it past the group stage in any of its previous three World Cup appearances. The squad didn’t make the tournament for the first time until 1998, and won its first game in 2002. Based on the odds, this South Africa squad has an an uphill battle to get out of the group stage.

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Hosting the World Cup in 2010, South Africa had a famous draw against Mexico to start the competition, but also failed to make it out of the group stage. The team has not qualified since then, but with a squad of strong players, have hopes of finally getting over that hump in 2026.

The South Africa national team’s World Cup campaign continues against Czechia, and a win could heavily bolster the country’s chances of advancing to the knockout round.