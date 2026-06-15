Lamine Yamal’s World Cup Debut Raises Big Question for Spain

Spain entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the tournament favorites, World Soccer Talk reports. Few expected their opening match against Cape Verde to end in frustration, especially with young phenom Lamine Yamal on their side.

Yet that is exactly what happened.

Spain controlled possession throughout the contest and spent long stretches camped in the opposition half, but possession alone did not translate into danger. Cape Verde arrived with a clear defensive plan and executed it brilliantly, frustrating Luis de la Fuente’s side for nearly the entire afternoon.

The bigger surprise came from Spain’s team selection.

After returning from injury, Yamal started the match on the bench and watched the first 70 minutes unfold without him, Sporting News reports. By that point, Spain had failed to break through and the score remained locked at 0-0. De la Fuente finally turned to his teenage star in the 71st minute, and the match immediately felt different.

Yamal did not score. He did not register an assist. But he instantly became the most dangerous player on the pitch.

Yamal Injects Life Into a Stagnant Attack

Before Yamal entered the game, Spain struggled to create meaningful opportunities.

Marc Cucurella and Pedri occasionally found openings, but Spain’s attack lacked urgency and imagination. Ferran Torres missed two significant chances, while Mikel Oyarzabal rarely influenced proceedings. Much of Spain’s possession consisted of safe passing without creating genuine threats.

As the match wore on, frustration spread throughout the stadium. The crowd grew restless as Spain failed to shift out of first gear.

Cape Verde deserved enormous credit for that.

Their defensive structure remained disciplined from start to finish, cutting off passing lanes and limiting space in dangerous areas. Goalkeeper Vozinha also delivered an outstanding performance, denying several promising opportunities and commanding his penalty area with confidence.

Then Yamal arrived.

His pace, dribbling ability and willingness to attack defenders immediately changed the rhythm of the match. Spain suddenly looked capable of producing the breakthrough they had spent more than an hour searching for.

For a brief period, the momentum shifted dramatically toward La Roja.

The problem was that it came too late.

Spain Left Wondering What Might Have Been

Yamal’s impact eventually faded as Cape Verde regained its defensive shape. Spain continued pushing forward but never found the decisive moment needed to claim all three points.

The final whistle confirmed a scoreless draw that felt like a victory for Cape Verde and a missed opportunity for Spain.

That outcome could carry consequences later in the tournament.

Group-stage points matter, especially for teams expected to contend for the title. Finishing atop the group often creates a more favorable path through the knockout rounds. Instead of securing the win many anticipated, Spain settled for a single point.

The result also sparked an unavoidable question: should Yamal have entered much earlier?

His debut did not produce the statistics many hoped to see, but his influence was obvious. Spain looked more dynamic and more threatening with him on the field than it had during the previous 70 minutes.

The comparison to other iconic World Cup debuts only adds another layer to the discussion, per Bola VIP. Lionel Messi came off the bench during Argentina’s 2006 group-stage victory over Serbia and Montenegro and produced a goal and an assist. Cristiano Ronaldo started Portugal’s opening World Cup match that same year, playing 60 minutes in a 1-0 win over Angola.

Yamal’s first World Cup appearance did not deliver a signature moment like Messi’s, nor did it end with a victory like Ronaldo’s.

What it did deliver was a reminder of how important he already appears to be for Spain.

Cape Verde earned the result through organization, effort and discipline. Spain, meanwhile, left the field wondering whether their most dangerous player should have been part of the plan much sooner.