Jaap Stam Explains Why Brazil Cannot be Counted Out of Winning 6th World Cup

Jaap Stam believes Brazil should be considered among the favorites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Since winning the 2002 World Cup, Brazil have reached the semifinals only once.

Now, under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, the once-dominant soccer powerhouse aims to return to glory. While Brazil boast a talented squad, the national team has experienced their fair share of ups and downs on the pitch.

Since then, Brazil have suffered elimination in the quarterfinals in three consecutive World Cup tournaments. That marks a stark contrast to the 1990s and early 2000s, when they reached three consecutive finals and won in 1994 and 2002.

Stam, a Dutch soccer legend, has high hopes for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup. The Brazilian World Cup roster was officially announced, which featured many notable stars and some surprising omissions.

Jaap Stam Explains Why Brazil Cannot Be Counted Out of Winning the World Cup

Jaap Stam shared his thoughts on which nations he considers favorites at the 2026 World Cup. He acknowledged Brazil as a team that is capable of contending for their 6th World Cup.

Brazil was drawn into Group C, where they will face Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti. The Brazilians not only have a strong chance to advance from the group, but could also finish as the top seed.

Stam holds Brazil in high regard ahead of the tournament. He believes the squad’s quality and overall ability is on par with the top teams in the tournament.

“When you look at the ability and choices a country can make, the quality of players, then you’re looking at France, Spain, Germany, because it’s also their mentality and how they can play in tournaments,” Stam told ComeOn. “The teams I’ve mentioned are up there, and so are Brazil. If you look at quality, you look at a little bit of experience that they’re bringing.”

He added:

“Look at the manager that they have, who can give some guidance to that team, to these individuals. Brazil has a chance. It’s going to be an interesting tournament.”

Stam Highlights Carlo Ancelotti’s Impact on Brazil

Stam also highlighted how Ancelotti can influence Brazil in its pursuit of a 6th World Cup. The legendary Italian manager brings a fresh perspective to the Brazilian national team that could benefit the players.

Ancelotti is respected throughout the sport both by his peers and the players. His experience and understanding of what it takes to win could prove crucial in building a strong game plan that maximizes the team’s strengths.

Stam believes Ancelotti understands which tactics could lead Brazil to glory.

“I think with a country like Brazil, and of course, tactically, Ancelotti knows what he needs to do, but he gives a lot of freedom to the players in how to act and how to play and how to live, and how to be together as a team,” Stam told ComeOn. “That gives most of the players a very good feeling so they can show their true identity on the pitch.”